Nanyang Old Coffee in dispute with Chinatown Business Association over S$77K in alleged back rent

SINGAPORE: The decades-old Nanyang Old Coffee is being sued by the Chinatown Business Association for more than S$77,000 due to unpaid rental fees for its outside dining area along Smith Street.

According to a report from Lianhe Zaobao earlier this week, Nanyang Old Coffee had occupied a sheltered walkway on the street by placing tables and chairs for its customers.

The “cafetaurant” is allegedly supposed to have paid a rental fee of S$8,636.02 per month beginning from Oct 1, 2024, for a total of S$77,724.18, according to a legal letter sent by the Chinatown Business Association, which is a nonprofit entity made up by representatives from businesses and the community and which won a tender to manage the 13 shophouses in Smith Street last year.

Nanyang Old Coffee, which has been located at the intersection of South Bridge Road and Smith Street for 15 years, is not among the shophouses managed by the Singapore Business Association. However, the outdoor area in dispute is, based on the tender documents of the Singapore Land Authority at the time, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

The association is also seeking S$5,000 in legal fees. Proceeds from the lawsuit would be donated to help the community, it said.

It attempted to reach out to Nanyang Old Coffee last October but stated that the establishment did not give its efforts any attention.

“Despite multiple attempts to resolve the matter amicably, including a formal letter requesting the removal of furniture and potted plants from the outdoor dining area, the unauthorised use of the space has continued, even so, as of Jun 22.

“As such, the Chinatown Business Association has had to take the necessary steps to address this issue,” it said.

The Chinatown Business Association also claimed it offered on multiple occasions to sublet the area to Lim Eng Lam, the founder and manager of Nanyang Old Coffee. The other establishments using the outdoor areas are required to pay a rental fee.

Mr Lim has since spoken to CNA, saying that he does not agree with the demand from the Chinatown Business Association regarding the rental issue and is hoping for clarification from the authorities on the matter.

CNA added that on Thursday (Jun 26), the two parties met concerning the matter at the State Courts. /TISG

