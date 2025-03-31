Japanese actress Ryoko Hirosue arrested for alleged assault on nurse

JAPAN: Japanese actress Ryoko Hirosue was arrested for allegedly assaulting a nurse at a hospital in Shizuoka Prefecture on Tuesday (April 8), reported The Japan Times, quoting her agency. She was accused of kicking and scratching a 37-year-old nurse at around 12:20 a.m. at a hospital in Shimada.

According to her agency R.H, actress Hirosue was involved in a car accident that left her in a “panicked state,” during which she allegedly assaulted a medical staff member. In a statement, they apologised to the victim and concerned parties.

Further details kept under wraps

The accident happened when the car Hirosue drove crashed into a large trailer on Monday (April 7) evening. A man believed to be Hirosue’s manager was also in the car, police said.

Since the case is currently under investigation, further details are kept under wraps, but for the foreseeable future, Hirosue will not be giving any performances. The last performance she appeared in was at Taiwan’s Megaport Festival in Kaohsiung City on March 29.

Upset and restless

Even though her injuries were minor, Hirosue was really agitated when taken to the hospital. She was pacing back and forth, clearly very upset and restless. It was also reported that her manager was at the hospital with her.

Police worked to confirm the actress’ identity when the arrest was initially reported as someone else claimed to be Hirosue. Top of her game Hirosue began her journey to stardom as a junior high school student. Following that, she starred in many successful shows and movies. In the 1990s, she also became a popular idol and singer. Her popular works include the 2008 Japanese film Departures. The film won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. Her work in Wasabi, Luc Besson’s 2001 French-Japanese action-comedy, also gained accolades.

In mid-2023, she was reportedly involved in an extramarital affair with the Michelin-starred chef, Shusaku Toba, 46. This was followed by her divorce from Japanese candle artist Candle June, 51, with whom she shares a son, 14, and a daughter, nine. Hirosue also has a 21-year-old son with former husband Japanese designer Takahiro Okazawa, 49.