The Independent Logo
Menu

SG News

Japanese actress Ryoko Hirosue arrested for alleged assault on nurse

Photo: Instagram/Ryoko Hirosue

Celebrity

Japanese actress Ryoko Hirosue arrested for alleged assault on nurse

Author AvatarLydia Koh
|April 9, 2025

JAPAN: Japanese actress Ryoko Hirosue was arrested for allegedly assaulting a nurse at a hospital in Shizuoka Prefecture on Tuesday (April 8), reported The Japan Times, quoting her agency. She was accused of kicking and scratching a 37-year-old nurse at around 12:20 a.m. at a hospital in Shimada.

According to her agency R.H, actress Hirosue was involved in a car accident that left her in a “panicked state,” during which she allegedly assaulted a medical staff member. In a statement, they apologised to the victim and concerned parties.

Photo: Instagram/Ryoko Hirosue

Further details kept under wraps

The accident happened when the car Hirosue drove crashed into a large trailer on Monday (April 7) evening. A man believed to be Hirosue’s manager was also in the car, police said.

Since the case is currently under investigation, further details are kept under wraps, but for the foreseeable future, Hirosue will not be giving any performances. The last performance she appeared in was at Taiwan’s Megaport Festival in Kaohsiung City on March 29.

Upset and restless

Even though her injuries were minor, Hirosue was really agitated when taken to the hospital. She was pacing back and forth, clearly very upset and restless. It was also reported that her manager was at the hospital with her.

Police worked to confirm the actress’ identity when the arrest was initially reported as someone else claimed to be Hirosue.

Top of her game

Hirosue began her journey to stardom as a junior high school student. Following that, she starred in many successful shows and movies. In the 1990s, she also became a popular idol and singer.

Her popular works include the 2008 Japanese film Departures. The film won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. Her work in Wasabi,  Luc Besson’s 2001 French-Japanese action-comedy, also gained accolades.

In mid-2023, she was reportedly involved in an extramarital affair with the Michelin-starred chef, Shusaku Toba, 46. This was followed by her divorce from Japanese candle artist Candle June, 51, with whom she shares a son, 14, and a daughter, nine. Hirosue also has a 21-year-old son with former husband Japanese designer Takahiro Okazawa, 49.

She founded her own agency in 2024 after leaving her former agency and then resumed her career.

TAGS
AssaultJapanese actressRyoko Hirosue

Hot this week

Topics

  • Asia
  • Business

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysia-born comedian Ronnie Chieng is now a US citizen
Celebrity-April 9, 2025
Before Ip Man: The underrated films that shaped Donnie Yen as an action legend
Celebrity-April 7, 2025
Dee Hsu denies that the late Barbie Hsu’s jewellery has been sold at auction houses
Celebrity-April 5, 2025
Five reasons why Stefanie Sun remains Singapore’s favourite after 25 years, as evidenced by her April concerts
Celebrity-April 3, 2025
Celebrity culinary adventures: The top eateries in Penang and KL recommended by actor Zhang Zetong
Celebrity-April 3, 2025
After three years, reclusive actor Takeshi Kaneshiro is once again in the spotlight
Celebrity-April 2, 2025
Shaun Chen’s late father was involved in a hit-and-run accident, and the driver has turned himself in
Celebrity-April 2, 2025
Jay Chou’s doppelganger loves the Mandopop king’s music but he can’t sing
Celebrity-April 1, 2025
Wang Yibo gets into car accident while driving Audi R8
Celebrity-April 1, 2025
Ferlyn Wong embarks on a journey of dual identity in Mediacorp’s Emerald Hill
Celebrity-March 31, 2025
HK actor Louis Koo among prominent guests at G-DRAGON globe tour in Gyeonggi
Celebrity-March 31, 2025
As the Sulli scene issue and the Kim Soo Hyun scandal resurface, original ‘Real’ director speaks out
Celebrity-March 31, 2025