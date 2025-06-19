Thursday, June 19, 2025
29.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Singapore Airlines plane
Photo: Depositphotos/Wirestock
Business
1 min.Read

‘2nd isn’t a bad thing’: Singapore Airlines named world’s second best airline for 2025

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) has been ranked the world’s second-best airline for 2025 by United Kingdom-based airline consultancy Skytrax.

This year’s “Oscars of the aviation industry” was announced during a gala ceremony on June 17 at the Paris Air Show, in the Air and Space Museum’s art deco Hall of Eight Columns of Le Bourget airport.

In 2023, SIA was named the World’s Best Airline for the fifth time.

The number one spot this year went to Qatar Airways, marking its ninth win. Cathay Pacific, Emirates, and ANA (All Nippon Airways) came in third to fifth, respectively.

- Advertisement -

SIA also took the top spot for this year’s World’s Best Cabin Crew, World’s Best First Class Airline, and World’s Best Business Class Airline, while placing third in the World’s Best Economy Class Airline. Singapore’s flagship carrier also scooped the accolade for the Best Airline in Asia.

Meanwhile, its low-cost arm, Scoot, was awarded the World’s Best Long-Haul Low-Cost Airline.

See also  Singapore should boycott Uber

Some Singaporeans online reacted by saying, “Well deserved. Qatar’s Qsuite blows SQ’s business class out of the water any day of the week.”

Despite being named the best business class airline, some commenters noted how “cramped” SIA’s seats have become, with one saying its “business class is getting worse and worse as the years go by”.

- Advertisement -

“I don’t like how claustrophobic the new A380 seat is and how it lacks privacy, so we get the worst of both worlds there. Also uncomfortable to sleep on. Hopefully, the new 2026 seat isn’t as narrow as the current A380 seat,” he added.

Another added, “Hate how you have to get out of your seat to turn it into a bed in SQ. Plus the very cramped footwell, and the usually ridiculously high prices.”

Still, one commenter pointed out, “Anyway, 2nd isn’t a bad thing in my opinion. It provides additional drive to SQ to improve, which is needed.” /TISG

See also  Immigration -- then and now

Read also: Scoot to take over Jetstar Asia’s Okinawa and Labuan Bajo routes

- Advertisement -

Featured image by Depositphotos

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

QS World Rankings 2026: SMU rises, NUS and NTU hold strong, SUTD slides

SINGAPORE: In the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University...

DBS sets bold target to double down on Australian loans within 5 years

SYDNEY: In a calculated move, DBS Group (DBSM.SI) intends...

DBS Group partner Austrade, plans to expand Australian footprint

SINGAPORE: The DBS Group plans to expand Australian operations...

8 drivers caught for providing illegal point-to-point services; vehicles impounded

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a...

Business

M1 and Ericsson to implement AI-powered transport network automation in Singapore

SINGAPORE: M1 has partnered with Ericsson to bring artificial...

‘Why do people in SG still look down on certain jobs?’ man asks in viral post

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man recently went on social media...

No WFH, overworked, and underpaid — Singapore worker says he’s stuck in a ‘broken’ company

SINGAPORE: A local worker took to social media on...

DBS Group partner Austrade, plans to expand Australian footprint

SINGAPORE: The DBS Group plans to expand Australian operations...

Singapore Politics

WP announces changes to CEC; new NCMP Eileen Chong to lead Youth Wing

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued an update concerning...

Better support system needed for Serangoon seniors for accessing public services, says WP MP Kenneth Tiong

SINGAPORE: Newly minted Member of Parliament (MP) from the...

Young Democrats to host panel on animal welfare amid rising cruelty cases

SINGAPORE: Following a disturbing rise in animal cruelty cases,...

PAP’s Goh Pei Ming is one of the highest election spenders with over S$100K spent, despite getting into Parliament by walkover

SINGAPORE: People's Action Party (PAP) candidate Goh Pei Ming...

© The Independent Singapore