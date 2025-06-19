‘2nd isn’t a bad thing’: Singapore Airlines named world’s second best airline for 2025

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) has been ranked the world’s second-best airline for 2025 by United Kingdom-based airline consultancy Skytrax.

This year’s “Oscars of the aviation industry” was announced during a gala ceremony on June 17 at the Paris Air Show, in the Air and Space Museum’s art deco Hall of Eight Columns of Le Bourget airport.

In 2023, SIA was named the World’s Best Airline for the fifth time.

The number one spot this year went to Qatar Airways, marking its ninth win. Cathay Pacific, Emirates, and ANA (All Nippon Airways) came in third to fifth, respectively.

SIA also took the top spot for this year’s World’s Best Cabin Crew, World’s Best First Class Airline, and World’s Best Business Class Airline, while placing third in the World’s Best Economy Class Airline. Singapore’s flagship carrier also scooped the accolade for the Best Airline in Asia.

Meanwhile, its low-cost arm, Scoot, was awarded the World’s Best Long-Haul Low-Cost Airline.

Some Singaporeans online reacted by saying, “Well deserved. Qatar’s Qsuite blows SQ’s business class out of the water any day of the week.”

Despite being named the best business class airline, some commenters noted how “cramped” SIA’s seats have become, with one saying its “business class is getting worse and worse as the years go by”.

“I don’t like how claustrophobic the new A380 seat is and how it lacks privacy, so we get the worst of both worlds there. Also uncomfortable to sleep on. Hopefully, the new 2026 seat isn’t as narrow as the current A380 seat,” he added.

Another added, “Hate how you have to get out of your seat to turn it into a bed in SQ. Plus the very cramped footwell, and the usually ridiculously high prices.”

Still, one commenter pointed out, “Anyway, 2nd isn’t a bad thing in my opinion. It provides additional drive to SQ to improve, which is needed.” /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos