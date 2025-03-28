SINGAPORE: Travellers heading to Johor Bahru for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri long weekend should brace for very heavy traffic at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) warned on March 26. According to The Straits Times (ST), the ICA has advised travellers to factor in additional time for immigration clearance via the Causeway or the Second Link, as long queues and tailbacks from Malaysia are expected.

The travel rush will begin on March 28 and extend until 31 March, which is a public holiday in Singapore. Additionally, Malaysia will observe public holidays on March 31 and April 1 for Hari Raya Aidilfitri, adding to the anticipated surge in cross-border traffic.

During the recent March school holidays (March 15 to 23), over 5.6 million travellers passed through Singapore’s land checkpoints into Johor. On March 17, a Monday, over 550,000 travellers crossed the two checkpoints, with some waiting up to three hours to clear immigration. The busiest day on record remains Dec 20, 2024, when 562,000 people made the journey.

Beyond the usual holiday traffic, recent flooding in Johor has worsened congestion in the state. More than 13,000 people were displaced due to knee-high water levels, forcing road closures and slowing traffic to a crawl. ST reported that one Malaysian driver took six hours to get home—a trip that would normally take just 30 to 40 minutes.

How to travel to Johor smoothly

For those planning to visit Johor during the holiday period, there are several ways to avoid unnecessary delays and make the journey smoother.

One of the best options is to consider alternative modes of transport. Instead of driving, travellers can take cross-border bus services such as Causeway Link, SBS Transit’s Service 170, or SMRT’s Service 950, which often move through immigration more efficiently than private vehicles. The KTM Shuttle Tebrau train is another fast and reliable option, as it takes only five minutes to travel from Woodlands Train Checkpoint to Johor Bahru Sentral.

It’s crucial to stay updated on traffic conditions before setting off. The ICA regularly posts traffic updates on its website and Facebook page, providing real-time congestion reports for both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints. Travellers can also use Google Maps or other navigation apps to check for bottlenecks.

Dropping pins at Woodlands Checkpoint (1.4432°N, 103.7696°E) and Tuas Checkpoint (1.3521°N, 103.6377°E) can help estimate travel times accurately. Additionally, checking the heat map between Tuas and Malaysia’s Geylang Patah checkpoint will give a better idea of traffic flow.

For those who must endure long waits, preparation is key. Bringing snacks, bottled water, and light entertainment can make the journey more comfortable. Since temperatures can be high, especially at midday, it’s advisable to wear breathable clothing, cover exposed skin, and apply sunblock to avoid sunburn.

Lastly, travelling during off-peak hours can make a huge difference. The heaviest congestion is expected on Friday evening (March 28) and Saturday morning towards Johor, and Sunday evening (March 31) and Monday morning back to Singapore. Those with flexible schedules should consider making the trip late at night or early in the morning when crowds are thinner.

Public reaction: Concerns over heavy traffic

As the long weekend approaches, netizens have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the anticipated congestion. Many are reconsidering their travel plans, with some opting for alternative holiday destinations. One Facebook user commented, “Long weekend better fly out.” This sentiment reflects the frustration some feel about the potential gridlock at the land borders.

Others have pointed out that the Ching Ming Festival (Tomb Sweeping Day) on April 4 will further contribute to congestion, with one saying, “Some more tomb sweeping (Ching Ming) also that week, 4th April… will be super duper crowded.” The combination of Hari Raya travel and Ching Ming ancestral visits is expected to put additional strain on both land checkpoints.

Despite concerns, some travellers are taking a more patient approach, with one advising, “Always be patient and travel safe.” Others have sought creative solutions to bypass the anticipated jam, with one suggesting, “Oh, don’t worry, we go by sea route.”

Travelling smartly for a smoother journey

With Hari Raya Aidilfitri coinciding with a long weekend and Ching Ming Festival, traffic at Singapore’s land checkpoints will be among the heaviest of the year. While congestion is inevitable, planning ahead, choosing alternative transport options, and monitoring real-time traffic updates can help travellers avoid the worst delays.

For those making the trip, staying patient, hydrated, and prepared will go a long way in ensuring a smoother journey. Whether by land, sea, or rail, the key is to travel smart and stay informed.

