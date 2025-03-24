MALAYSIA: A Johor man has gone viral for taking matters into his own hands to prevent accidents caused by a massive pothole on the Second Link Expressway. The large pothole, located on the route heading to Kulai and Simpang Renggam, was left unattended, posing a serious risk to motorists.

In a video that has since garnered 2.2 million views on TikTok, the man is seen standing in the middle of the road, waving at oncoming vehicles to slow down and avoid the hazard. He also placed makeshift warning markers, including a tyre, a tree branch, and a warning triangle, to alert other drivers to the danger.

“There is a large pothole. Please be careful and slow down,” he is heard saying in the clip, as reported by The New Straits Times (NST). Behind him, several vehicles with their hazard lights on can be seen parked by the roadside, believed to have been damaged by the pothole.

The viral incident has not only highlighted the man’s quick thinking but also sparked public frustration over the highway concessionaire’s delayed response. Many questioned why repairs had not been carried out earlier, especially since heavy rain had made the pothole difficult to detect.

Netizens praise the good Samaritan, question road maintenance

The video has received widespread attention, amassing over 162,500 likes, 5,000 comments, and 31,000 shares on TikTok. Netizens were quick to commend the man’s efforts, calling him a true hero for protecting fellow road users. One commenter wrote, “Greatest thing ever that you do.” Many others echoed similar sentiments, with another user praising his selflessness: “This is how you show true love to your fellow Malaysians.”

Another comment, which received hundreds of likes, simply read: “In case nobody said it yet, thank you!” The outpouring of gratitude reflects how much Malaysians appreciate individuals stepping up when authorities fall short.

However, the incident also reignited criticism of poor road maintenance. Some netizens questioned why motorists were left to deal with such dangerous road conditions, while others pointed out that potholes are a persistent problem that authorities have failed to address adequately.

Johor targets to fix 800 potholes within 48 hours

The pothole crisis, which was exacerbated by the recent floods, has not gone unnoticed by state officials. According to NST, Johor authorities have launched an urgent road repair initiative, aiming to patch over 800 potholes across five districts within two days.

State Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh stated that repair works began last night, focusing on Johor Bahru, Kulai, Pontian, Kota Tinggi, and Kluang. “The roads in Johor are still recovering from the floods, with cracks, potholes, and soil erosion posing risks to motorists,” he said after inspecting post-flood conditions along the Pasir Gudang Highway.

Authorities have deployed contractors to pothole hotspots, with a total repair cost of RM560,000 (S$169,000). Johor Bahru recorded the highest number of affected roads, with 500 potholes, while the remaining 300 were spread across other districts.

Beyond pothole repairs, two collapsed bridges in Kota Tinggi have also been identified. “The bridge in Kampung Sungai Layau suffered structural damage, while at Felda Air Tawar 1, the connecting segment has collapsed,” Fazli was quoted as saying by NST.

With Hari Raya Aidilfitri approaching, officials are coordinating repair schedules to minimise traffic disruptions. Work is being carried out during off-peak hours, and alternative routes will be arranged if necessary.

Tragic reminder: Two siblings die after hitting a pothole

While road repair efforts are underway, a recent tragedy has underscored the deadly consequences of neglected road maintenance. In a heartbreaking incident, two brothers lost their lives after their motorcycle hit a pothole at Jalan Sengkang-Felda Inas-Bandar Tenggara.

Kamaruzaman Omar, 53, lost his sons, Norhazim, 17, and Nur Alif Ikhwan, 16, as they were on their way to school. Despite the immense grief, Kamaruzaman stated he would not pursue legal action against any party. “The value of my children’s lives is not RM100,000 or any amount,” he said, as reported by NST.

However, he urged authorities to take immediate and long-term action to prevent further accidents. “I asked them, how much longer will this be allowed to continue? If there are potholes, repair them immediately,” he pleaded.

He noted that the pothole had likely been there for over a week and that the road was already known for being dangerous due to sharp bends and poor drainage. “This is not just an issue in Johor. It should be addressed nationwide. Road conditions should be monitored regularly.”

Despite their tragic loss, Kamaruzaman and his wife are trying to remain strong. “Who wouldn’t be heartbroken? But we accept it. Our children were only entrusted to us for a limited time,” he said.

Road safety remains a national concern

The viral TikTok video and the tragic loss of two young lives have reignited calls for better road maintenance and accountability. While individual efforts like the Johor man’s quick action help prevent accidents, sustainable infrastructure improvements are urgently needed.

With monsoon rains and heavy traffic continuing to wear down roads, authorities must prioritise not only emergency repairs but also long-term solutions. Until then, the burden of road safety remains unfairly placed on ordinary Malaysians, who are forced to navigate hazardous conditions daily.

