MALAYSIA: The Malaysian government is exploring the development of either a light rail transit (LRT) system or a tram-bus network in Johor Bahru and neighbouring districts. This initiative aims to reduce traffic congestion, particularly once the highly anticipated Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link is completed, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

Johor Bahru, being the state capital and a key economic hub, faces increasing transportation demands, which are exacerbated by the heavy daily movement of people between Malaysia and Singapore. Once operational, the RTS Link is expected to significantly ease border traffic.

However, concerns remain about how passengers will efficiently move within Johor Bahru itself once they disembark at the Bukit Chagar station. Without a well-integrated urban transport system, the influx of RTS commuters could worsen congestion in the city rather than relieve it.

Aligning the project with RTS Link timing

One of the key challenges is whether the new transport system can be completed in time to support the RTS Link, which is expected to be operational by the end of 2026. The RTS Link will run a 4km rail service between Woodlands North MRT station in Singapore and Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru, carrying up to 10,000 passengers per hour in one direction. Officials estimate that 40,000 people will use it daily.

According to ST, Mr Fazli highlighted that the goal is to complete the new LRT or ART system within two years so that it is ready when the RTS Link begins operations. The transport project is designed to ease congestion at Bukit Chagar station, ensuring that the influx of cross-border commuters can travel smoothly to other parts of Johor Bahru. However, given the complexities of large-scale infrastructure projects, it remains uncertain whether construction and approvals can be completed within such a tight timeframe.

Government calls for private sector proposals

To determine the best approach for the project, the Malaysian government plans to invite private companies to submit proposals over the next four months on how the transport system should be designed and implemented. According to Johor’s state executive councillor for works, transportation, and infrastructure, Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh, the government has set a timeline for the Request for Proposal (RFP) process to begin in the second quarter of the year, ST reported.

The proposals will assess the feasibility of two options: an LRT system similar to those in Klang Valley and Penang or an Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) system, a modern tram-bus network that operates on virtual tracks across bridges and viaducts. The estimated cost of the LRT could reach RM20 billion (S$6.1 billion), while the ART system is projected to require around RM7 billion, according to Mr Fazli.

Funding for the project remains under discussion. Mr Fazli stated that financing could be fully sourced from the private sector or structured as a public-private partnership. While the Malaysian government has already expressed support for the ART system, he noted that the final decision would depend on the proposals submitted by private firms.

Addressing Johor Bahru’s transport challenges

Transport experts have raised concerns about whether Johor Bahru’s current urban design can effectively accommodate a major public transport system. Associate Professor Walter Theseira, a transport economist from the Singapore University of Social Sciences, told ST that one of the biggest obstacles is that Johor Bahru is not built around transit-oriented development. Unlike dense urban centres where public transport is a natural part of daily life, many residential areas, businesses, and leisure destinations in Johor Bahru are spread out and designed for car dependency.

“So it’s not as simple as just building it (an LRT or ART link to the RTS); it’s actually a question of whether you want to build a neighbourhood to be transit-oriented; otherwise, it will end up being a white elephant because people will want to drive their own vehicle,” Professor Theseira stated.

Prof Theseira adds that most homes in Johor are low-rise developments, which typically encourage residents to own personal vehicles rather than rely on public transport. This means that even if a modern LRT or ART system is built, the number of people who use it could be lower than expected unless additional efforts are made to redesign neighbourhoods with better pedestrian access and transit connections.

Wan Agyl Wan Hassan, founder of transportation think-tank My Mobility Vision, echoed similar concerns. He emphasised that simply building a transit network is not enough because there must also be a shift in the public mindset towards using public transport. In Malaysia, many people still prefer to drive their own vehicles for convenience. Encouraging the use of public transport requires a cultural change, along with policies that make it a more attractive and efficient option than private cars, he told ST.

“Regions that have successfully implemented cross-border rail services, such as Denmark and Sweden around the Oresund region, typically invested in strong feeder systems to ensure passengers can reach their ultimate destinations hassle-free,” said Mr Hassan.

Impact on Johor-Singapore connectivity

Despite these challenges, the proposed LRT or ART network could play a significant role in shaping Johor’s future economic and transportation landscape. A well-designed transit system could complement the RTS Link and help alleviate congestion on Johor-Singapore land crossings, particularly at the Johor-Singapore Causeway and Tuas Second Link.

The Causeway is one of the busiest land crossings in the world, with 430,000 to 450,000 daily users, based on Johor Immigration data from March 2024. This figure has already surpassed pre-pandemic levels recorded in 2019, highlighting the urgent need for alternative transport solutions, ST reported. The RTS Link is expected to divert a significant portion of daily commuters from private vehicles and buses, but without an efficient local transit system in Johor Bahru, many may still resort to cars, creating new traffic problems.

To enhance last-mile connectivity, the proposed Wadi Hana ART station, located less than 300m from Bukit Chagar, will be linked to the RTS Link by an overhead pedestrian bridge. This station is intended to serve as a key transport hub, allowing passengers to travel seamlessly to Iskandar Puteri, Tebrau, and Skudai.

Additionally, Mr Fazli noted that an LRT line extending to Iskandar Puteri and other districts would greatly benefit the development of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone. A reliable public transport system could attract business investments, boost real estate demand, and strengthen Johor Bahru’s position as an economic gateway to Singapore.

Looking ahead

The success of the LRT or ART system will depend on several factors, including funding, urban planning, and public acceptance. While government officials are eager to complete the project within two years, transport analysts remain cautious about whether such an ambitious timeline is realistically achievable. More importantly, for the project to be truly effective, it must be integrated with Johor’s long-term urban development plans. Without well-planned transit-friendly neighbourhoods and policies that encourage public transport usage, there is a risk that the new system could be underutilised.

As Malaysia moves forward with its transport expansion plans, the key challenge will be building new infrastructure, reshaping urban mobility habits and ensuring that Johor Bahru is designed for a more sustainable, efficient, and commuter-friendly future.