MALAYSIA: Malaysia is advancing its public transport infrastructure with two major rail projects: the Penang Light Rail Transit (LRT) and the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link. These initiatives aim to reduce congestion in two of Malaysia’s busiest urban centres.

However, according to Channel News Asia (CNA), for these systems to truly succeed, they must be integrated with an efficient and expansive bus network to provide seamless first- and last-mile connectivity.

Penang’s traffic crisis and the role of buses

The Penang LRT, launched in January 2025 by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, will span nearly 30 kilometres, connecting 21 stations and offering commuters an alternative to car dependency.

However, Penang faces a growing traffic problem. George Town was ranked Malaysia’s most congested city in 2024, with average driving speeds as low as 22 kmh, according to the annual TomTom Traffic Index. Despite the LRT, the island’s limited bus network—only 47 routes and 350 buses—fails to meet the public transport needs of its residents. Expanding the bus network before the LRT opens could shift more commuters from private cars to public transport, easing congestion.

Buses will also play a crucial role in connecting lower-density areas to LRT stations once operational. As seen in Singapore, where nearly 45% of commuters use both buses and trains, Penang’s smaller rail system will depend on buses to fill in the gaps. Without a comprehensive bus network, the RM10.5 billion LRT investment could fail to reach its full potential.

Johor Bahru’s cross-border challenge

Further south, the RTS Link will connect Johor Bahru and Singapore, reducing congestion at the busy Malaysia-Singapore Causeway. It is expected to carry 40,000 passengers daily when it opens in late 2026, and ridership could rise to 150,000 within three years. However, the RTS terminates at Bukit Chagar station, and without efficient bus connections, commuters will still rely on cars and taxis to complete their journeys, leading to congestion around the station.

The state government’s proposed Autonomous Rail Rapid Transit (ART) system, an elevated bus-tram hybrid, is meant to ease congestion. However, it is still in early planning stages and will not be ready when the RTS begins operations. In the meantime, expanding conventional bus services is the fastest and most cost-effective solution to connect RTS passengers to residential and commercial areas like Mount Austin and Tebrau, as reported by CNA.

Even after the ART system is completed, buses will continue to play an essential role. They can reach less dense, far-flung areas that rail networks cannot, thus reducing the need for private vehicles and easing traffic congestion.

Singapore and Hong Kong’s model

Both Singapore and Hong Kong provide useful examples of how bus networks complement rail systems. In Singapore, buses handle more trips than the MRT system, with over 350 routes and 5,800 buses serving 3.84 million daily trips. Similarly, Hong Kong’s 271-kilometre Mass Transit Railway (MTR) carries 4.6 million passengers daily, while its bus network, with over 700 routes and nearly 10,000 buses, handles 5 million trips per day.

In both cities, buses help maximise the effectiveness of rail networks by filling gaps and extending reach.

Policy reforms and infrastructure upgrades

For the Penang LRT and RTS Link to succeed, Malaysia must invest in supporting infrastructure, service reliability, and policy reforms. Dedicated bus lanes, real-time tracking, and better-designed bus stops are essential to ensure buses can operate efficiently. Improved fare integration between buses and trains would further encourage people to use public transport.

Many areas in Malaysia still lack proper bus stop facilities, making public transport less accessible and inconvenient. If these issues are not addressed, the effectiveness of the Penang LRT and RTS Link will likely be compromised.

Public reactions and concerns

The expansion of Malaysia’s public transport system has sparked discussions among commuters. Many agree that Malaysia’s transit system needs a fundamental transformation, as heavy reliance on cars is no longer sustainable. “Agree that Malaysia needs a major transformation of its public transport system,” one commuter remarked on Facebook, echoing the need for serious investment in connectivity.

Others argue that even with better public transport, Malaysia’s car dependency will remain a challenge due to the relatively low cost of private vehicle ownership. “Even with a better, more efficient public transport system, Malaysia’s traffic woes would not be solved as private cars and petrol are considerably cheaper than in most countries,” another commenter pointed out. While improved transit may encourage some to switch, pricing policies, such as congestion charges or fuel taxes, may still be needed to curb excessive car use.

A common concern is the state of Malaysia’s bus network, with many pointing out the lack of proper bus stops and information. “The bus network is already poor and messy,” one commuter said. This makes buses an unreliable option for many, reinforcing the reliance on private vehicles.

The future of urban transport in Malaysia

The Penang LRT and Johor RTS Link are pivotal steps towards addressing Malaysia’s urban transport challenges. However, their long-term success depends on how well they are integrated with an efficient bus network. By prioritising the expansion and modernisation of bus services, Malaysia can create a public transport system that eases congestion, reduces car dependency, and offers a more sustainable future for urban travel. Without this, Malaysia risks seeing its rail projects underutilised, with commuters continuing to rely on private cars.

