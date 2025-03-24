MALAYSIA: The flood situation in Johor continues to improve as water levels recede, allowing thousands of evacuees to return home. According to The Star, the Johor Disaster Management Committee confirmed that as of 2:00 p.m. on Mar 23, 2025, the number of displaced individuals had dropped from 6,585 to 5,185, while affected families decreased from 1,988 to 1,652.

However, despite the improving conditions, five districts remain affected: Johor Bahru, Pontian, Kota Tinggi, Kluang, and Batu Pahat. Johor Bahru recorded the highest number of evacuees out of these five.

Relief centres shutting down as more return home

With fewer people in need of shelter, authorities have begun closing temporary relief centres (PPS) across the state. The number of operational PPS has reduced from 44 to 32 following the closure of 12 centres. “The number of operational temporary relief centres has also declined from 44 to 32, with 12 centres closing as evacuees return home. No fatalities have been reported so far,” the committee said, as quoted by The Star.

Johor Bahru remains the most affected district, with 3,042 displaced individuals housed across 13 relief centres. In Pontian, 950 evacuees are still taking shelter in nine relief centres, while Kluang has 760 evacuees in six. Batu Pahat and Kota Tinggi have seen a lower number of flood victims, with 343 and 90 people still housed in two relief centres in each district, respectively. Authorities are continuing to assess the situation to determine additional needs for assistance and recovery efforts.

Monitoring efforts continue despite no fatalities

While floodwaters are receding, authorities remain on high alert, keeping a close watch on weather patterns and river water levels to prevent further emergencies. Officials have stressed that while the situation is improving, the public must remain cautious and follow updates from local authorities.

“We are closely monitoring weather conditions and river water levels. Although no fatalities have been reported, the public is advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from the authorities,” the committee said, as reported by The Star.

One of the primary concerns following a flood is water contamination, as stagnant floodwaters can carry bacteria, sewage, and other hazardous pollutants. Returning residents are, therefore, encouraged to boil water before consumption and to avoid contact with flooded areas where possible.

In addition to contamination risks, flood-affected areas may suffer from infrastructure damage, posing safety hazards such as unstable roads, weakened bridges, and structural vulnerabilities in homes and buildings. Residents are, therefore, advised to inspect their homes carefully for cracks, electrical damage, or gas leaks before resuming daily activities.

Another major concern is the potential for disease outbreaks. Stagnant water and damp conditions create an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes, increasing the risk of dengue fever and other vector-borne diseases. Additionally, the spread of waterborne illnesses such as leptospirosis and cholera remains a threat, particularly in areas where sanitation infrastructure has been compromised.

As recovery efforts continue, residents are urged to stay informed, take necessary precautions, and report any health or safety concerns to local authorities. While immediate flood relief remains the priority, ensuring a safe and healthy post-flood environment is just as crucial in preventing further hardships for affected communities.

Recurring floods spark debate on prevention measures

The gradual return to normalcy has sparked a wave of discussions online, with many questioning the government’s flood mitigation efforts. One social media user expressed sympathy for displaced residents observing Ramadan, commenting: “It’s challenging for those observing Ramadan.” Many agreed, noting the added strain of fasting while dealing with displacement and property losses.

Frustration over recurring floods was also evident, with one commenter stating: “The Malaysian government should do something, as this is not the first time. It has been happening for years during the monsoon season.” The sentiment reflects broader concerns that long-term flood prevention efforts remain inadequate.

Another user pointed to poor drainage infrastructure, writing: “By right, they should survey all low-lying areas and rivers where rainwater does not flow properly. To prevent flooding, all small rivers should be developed into a large monsoon drainage system.” Others echoed the sentiment, with one remarking: “It seems very little has been done over the years on drainage.”

Balancing immediate relief with long-term solutions

As authorities work to restore normalcy, the focus remains on helping evacuees return home safely and ensuring essential services are restored. However, with monsoon-related floods becoming a yearly crisis, calls for permanent flood mitigation solutions continue to grow. Many are urging the government to prioritise infrastructure upgrades, better drainage systems, and sustainable urban planning to reduce the risk of future disasters.

Without decisive action, the annual cycle of displacement, property damage, and economic loss will persist, leaving thousands vulnerable to future floods. Beyond immediate recovery, long-term investments in flood prevention are crucial to safeguarding both livelihoods and Malaysia’s economic resilience. As climate change intensifies weather patterns, the need for proactive and sustainable flood management strategies has never been more urgent.

Featured image by Unsplash (for illustration purposes only)