Has Ivan Lim bid goodbye to a potential career in politics? Or does he deserve a second chance?

SINGAPORE: With the People’s Action Party (PAP) introducing new faces every week in the lead-up to the next general election, some curious Singaporeans online are wondering whether former potential candidate Ivan Lim may get a second chance in the PAP slate or whether he has bid goodbye to a potential career in politics.

Mr Lim has the distinction of being the only candidate the ruling party has dropped before Nomination Day, in the 60 years since independence.

Mr Lim was introduced as a member of now-President Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s team contesting Jurong Group Representation Constituency (GRC) ahead of the 2020 general election and was expected to coast into Parliament, as Mr Tharman typically receives the best result across all wards no matter who is in his team.

But just four days after his introduction, Mr Lim was withdrawn as a candidate after members of the public raised allegations of his past conduct online, sparking a significant public outcry over the PAP’s candidate selection process.

The allegations against Mr Lim were mainly centred around his behaviour and management style during his time as a senior executive in Keppel Offshore and Marine.

Several online comments from anonymous individuals alleged that Mr Lim was arrogant, elitist, and tended to belittle subordinates. Some also accused him of being unable to relate well with ordinary Singaporeans.

As public disappointment and anger mounted, the PAP’s secretary-general, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that his party has a “thorough” candidate selection process but acknowledged that “no process is perfect, no candidate is perfect.”

Apologising for any mistakes made during the selection process, he added that the PAP would take steps to address the issue and would strive to do better in the future. Meanwhile, Mr Lim’s spot was given to Xie Yao Quan, the cousin of Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

But despite being dropped days before Nomination Day, Mr Lim was spotted beside Mr Tharman among the team that won Jurong GRC as the Senior Minister delivered his victory speech. His presence baffled Singaporeans, and online forums was flooded with questions as to what role Mr Lim would play within the Jurong GRC team.

Mr Tharman responded to the questions on social media and clarified that Mr Lim was “naturally not part of the team of MPs”. He, however, said he wanted to acknowledge Mr Lim’s contributions on the ground and allow him to thank residents alongside the elected MPs.

He added, “I felt it was right, and hope you understand my approach on such matters.”

Up until mid-2023, it appeared that Mr Lim remained a part of Mr Tharman’s group of volunteers for Jurong GRC. He was spotted beside Mr Tharman at a community outreach activity organised by the ruling party MPs in photos posted online by his replacement Mr Xie in March 2023.

At the time, the photos triggered speculation that Mr Lim may return as a part of the team for Jurong GRC, under Mr Tharman’s leadership.

But much has changed in Singapore’s political landscape in the past two years. Mr Tharman has been elected head of state and has left partisan politics. His longtime seat, Jurong GRC, will also cease to exist as it currently stands ahead of the next polls, as per the latest electoral map drawn up by the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC).

Some critics say any hope of a political comeback for Mr Lim was linked to the goodwill his mentor, Mr Tharman, had among his residents. Now that he has left electoral politics, observers are unsure whether Mr Lim, too, will say sayonara to politics.