Home News Featured News Girlfriend who earns 3 times more than boyfriend says “men have to...

Girlfriend who earns 3 times more than boyfriend says “men have to be the leader in the family” and that an income gap is problematic

Netizens say boyfriend dodged a bullet by breaking up with his girlfriend

Photo: YouTube screengrab, for illustrative purposes only

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore — Netizens have slammed a girlfriend who told her boyfriend she needed to think about the relationship after finding out that she earned three times more than he did.

In a viral Facebook post on Monday (Mar 29), submitted to the anonymous confessions platform, the NUSwhispers Facebook page, a boyfriend wrote that after meeting a girl on dating app Coffee Meets Bagel, “we hit it off quite well. We have the same religion, similar values, can talk about anything
and everything, have similar interests and can banter with each other”.

Ironically, he added: “Our religion also emphasizes not to be too fixated over money too”.

Read related: Young woman pregnant with her boyfriend’s child asks if she should tell the father or abort the child in secret so she can go to university

After dating for three months, he added, they discussed whether they wanted to continue the relationship.

- Advertisement -

“That’s when the big issue came about. Turns out she earns a lot more than me like 3x lmao”, the guy wrote.

He added that while he was fine with the financial difference, “she is not totally onboard. She mentioned stuff like men have to be the leader in the family and our huge income gap will be problematic. She also mentioned that her dad may not be approving too”.

“She mentioned that she’s still confused and wants to think more about it. She also mentioned that she wants to enter a relationship with a high chance of success towards marriage and feels that there’ll be a lot of friction at the start”, he wrote.

Explaining that since her response (or lack thereof) was not definitive, they ended the relationship.

He added that the situation was heartbreaking and asked netizens how he could convince her to change her mind.

Even so, he threw in the question: “Is this worth pursuing further?”

Netizens who commented on the post were very clear that the boyfriend dodged a bullet by breaking up with his girlfriend.

/TISG

 

Also read: Girlfriend earning S$5K says about boyfriend earning S$2.5K : Maximum I am willing to contribute is half, but I know he won’t be able to afford his half

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Young man drowns after swimming with friends in Serangoon Canal

Singapore – A 21-year-old man drowned early Sunday morning (Mar 28) after swimming with friends in Serangoon Canal. At around 5 am on Sunday, a man drowned while swimming with his friends in a canal in Serangoon, reported the Chinese newspaper Lianhe...
View Post
Featured News

Man shouts ‘You know who’s my mother or not?!’ while resisting police arrest

Singapore – Video footage of a man getting apprehended by the police and shouting, "You know who's my mother or not?!" has gone viral online. Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded a video on Saturday (Mar 27) of a man resisting police...
View Post
Featured News

S’pore PR admits raping and sexually assaulting daughter and her best friend

Singapore – A Singapore permanent resident (PR) pleaded guilty to three charges of statutory rape after giving in to his paedophilic urges and preying on his young daughter whenever his wife was not home. On Friday (Mar 26), a 44-year-old man, originally...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent