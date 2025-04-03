GE2025: SDP launches Sembawang GRC campaign at Kampung Admiralty as part of Its bold “Northern Strategy”, unveils full slate and Dr Chee Soon Juan for Sembawang West SMC

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) gathered supporters and media at Kampung Admiralty on Sunday (April 6) to officially unveil its team of candidates for Sembawang GRC and confirm that Dr Chee Soon Juan will contest in Sembawang West SMC, marking a major stride forward in what it calls its “Northern Strategy”. In a press conference characterised by grounded rhetoric and strong policy critiques, SDP leaders made it clear that they are here not for symbolic fights, but to contest vigorously and offer voters a clear, experienced alternative. “A good contest ahead” — Dr Chee sets the tone Dr Chee Soon Juan opened the session with a sense of purpose: “We want to make sure we take one step at a time because we’re very intent on campaigning here… We anticipate the elections not being long from now, and we want to make sure we hit the ground running.” He added a pointed message to the incumbent: “We’re going to let Mr Ong Ye Kung know he’s in for a good contest.” Chee also called for the campaign to remain focused on real policy debates, urging, “Let’s not stray away from that. Talk about policies, national and local. Local issues are just as important.” Introducing the Sembawang GRC slate SDP Chair Professor Paul Tambyah presented a diverse, experienced slate of five candidates for Sembawang GRC: 1. Bryan Lim Boon Heng, SDP vice-chairman, healthcare leader A political veteran since 2001, Lim currently serves as assistant director in a public healthcare institution. He will focus on the cost-of-living crisis and white-collar PMET displacement. “These are the two issues we are going to campaign on,” he says.

Born in a low-income family, Bryan saw the disparity in treatment of his family and other families who were better off and was politically awakened at a very young age. His dad lost his job during the financial crisis in the 1980s; the family had to survive on two meals per day. His urge to speak up for the underprivileged and the man in the street comes from his financially humble beginnings.

Bryan became the youngest candidate in the Singapore 2001 General Election when the SDP fielded him as part of a five-man team to contest in Hong Kah GRC. Bryan had hoped that his candidacy would be “an educational experience and establish a foundation for youths with alternative visions, and that he could be a signal to them to reverse the fear factor and start a whole new process”.

2. Suraya Akbar, entrepreneur & mother Referred to as “the worst-kept secret” of the SDP’s new faces, Suraya runs a music publishing business and brings a strong voice for working mothers and small business owners.

3. Alfred Tan, former banker, serial entrepreneur Having contested Holland-Bukit Timah GRC in 2020, Alfred Tan brings deep insights into the economic landscape. An alumnus of Anglo-Chinese School, he holds a BSc from the National University of Singapore and an MBA from the University of Birmingham. Tan believes: “It is time to bring the most important factor into your policies—and that is the people of Singapore.”

4. Damanhuri Abas, community leader & educator Holding a Master of Arts in educational management from the National University of Singapore (NUS) and a Bachelor’s degree in architecture from Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Damanhuri currently serves as a regional education consultant. He provides consultancy services focused on educational upliftment and training programmes for both teachers and students. A respected figure in the Muslim community, Damanhuri previously served as the director of several Islamic schools. He contested in Marsiling–Yew Tee GRC during the 2020 General Election and continues to advocate for grassroots and minority inclusivity.

5. Dr James Gomez, political scientist & regional thought leader Dr James Gomez is the regional director of Asia Centre, a civil society research institute which has Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council. He oversees the centre’s operations in Cambodia, Malaysia, and Thailand, and provides strategic direction for the regional expansion of its programmes across Asia. With over two decades of political experience, Dr Gomez holds a doctorate in philosophy and political communications from Monash University. Speaking at a recent press meet, he addressed the global uncertainties facing Singaporeans today: “We are facing a polycrisis—economics, conflict, climate change, and policy failures. The PAP approaches it singularly. We must hold them accountable with a multi-party parliament.” Key messages from the conference Cost of living crisis : The SDP cited the PAP’s reliance on rebates and vouchers as “band-aid solutions”, saying they fail to tackle structural problems in housing, healthcare, and inflation.

: The SDP cited the PAP’s reliance on rebates and vouchers as “band-aid solutions”, saying they fail to tackle structural problems in housing, healthcare, and inflation. Housing affordability: Dr Paul raised the alarm over young professionals needing family help for down payments, blaming inflated land sale prices driven by the government itself.

Dr Paul mentioned, “It’s a circular problem—HDB loses money because they overpay for land. But who are they paying, and why are they not bargaining?”

Healthcare reform : The party reiterated its call for universal healthcare, free from bureaucracy and market pricing pressures.

: The party reiterated its call for universal healthcare, free from bureaucracy and market pricing pressures. GST hike critique : “Raising GST gives a licence to vendors to hike prices disproportionately,” said Dr Paul.

: “Raising GST gives a licence to vendors to hike prices disproportionately,” said Dr Paul. Youth & PMET concerns: James Gomez warned of a coming wave of underpaid internships and job scarcity among youth:

“Young people are entering a workforce with no jobs, just extended low-cost internships,” Dr Gomez emphasised.