GE2025: RDU takes over Holland-Bukit Timah GRC from SDP

SINGAPORE: Red Dot United (RDU) has taken over Holland-Bukit Timah Group Representation Constituency (GRC), with what appears to be the blessing of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), which has contested the ward for close to 15 years, since 2011.

RDU held its maiden walkabout in the ward, with a doorstop held at Senja Hawker Centre on Thursday evening (10 Apr). The party unveiled a mix of known opposition faces as well as rising stars as part of its potential slate for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC.

Young engineer, Sharad Kumar 25-year-old engineer Sharad Kumar, an emerging voice for Singapore’s next generation, has been named as one of RDU’s team leads in the constituency. Mr Sharad holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering (Mechatronics) from the University of the West of England, Bristol. He currently works as an Assistant Hardware Engineer at Applied Materials—a role that keeps him closely connected to technological innovation and the evolving demands of the global economy.

The young Singaporean is concerned that while the world is changing at breakneck speed, Singapore’s policy frameworks have not kept pace—especially in areas like youth development, mental health, education, and climate action. “If we don’t adjust our course soon,” he said, “we risk being left behind in the dust of progress.”

Like many Singaporeans, Mr Sharad values grit and self-reliance—but cautions against glorifying them to the point of social neglect. “Idealising self-reliance can lead to isolation and disconnection. We need to build a culture where asking for support is seen as strength—not weakness,” he added, highlighting the importance of mental wellbeing in public discourse.

He also did not hold back in responding to Manpower Minister Tan See Leng’s recent advice that undergraduates should not “think about what kind of stipend or pay” during internships.

He said, “It’s easy for million-dollar ministers to say ‘focus on exposure’, but for a lot of us young people, impermanent jobs don’t build character—they just wear us down. If you really respect youth, you have to value our time and our future.”

Mr Sharad said he believes in holding both corporations and government accountable, ensuring that progress is not dictated top-down, but driven collaboratively—with local communities, experts, and those most affected at the table.

Veteran opposition candidate, Muhammad Fazli

Mr Sharad’s fellow team lead for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC Muhammad Fazli is a seasoned financial consultant and familiar name in Singapore’s political landscape.

Mr Fazli first entered the political scene during the 2011 General Election as part of the Workers’ Party team contesting East Coast GRC. The team secured a respectable 45.2% of the vote, narrowly losing to the People’s Action Party (PAP), which garnered 54.8%.

In February 2012, he resigned from the WP, citing concerns over the lack of transparency and fairness in its cadre selection process. He later joined the National Solidarity Party (NSP) and served on its Central Executive Committee. He chose principle over position—resigning in August 2015 after the NSP’s controversial decision to contest in MacPherson SMC, risking a three-cornered fight. Mr Fazli emphasized that opposition unity must take precedence over political ambition.

For the past five years, Mr Fazli has been a steady volunteer with Red Dot United, working quietly but consistently on the ground. His focus has been on the gig economy—building strong ties with food delivery riders and listening to their daily struggles. His efforts contributed directly to RDU’s RIDERS proposal, which advocates for income support and protection for platform workers affected by illness or injury.

But Mr Fazli’s advocacy doesn’t stop there. He also speaks up for a less visible group: retirees and low-income families living in private estates, who often fall through the cracks of state support systems. “You don’t have to live in a rental flat to feel poor,” he said, “There are families in private estates with little income and no support. It’s time we stop judging need by postcode.”

His commitment to ground-up policymaking make him a formidable candidate and a refreshing voice for Holland–Bukit Timah GRC.

Experienced businessman, Patrick Tan Mr Fazli and Mr Sharad are joined by Patrick Tan who brings decades of senior management experience from multinational corporations, where he oversaw multi-million-dollar P&L accounts across fast-moving consumer sectors. From 1992 to 1996, he led regional brand and business growth initiatives in Taiwan as an expatriate. Fifteen years ago, he founded an SME focused on convenience goods and was among the first to introduce adult diapers to Singapore. Now co-managing the business with his daughter, Mr Patrick leverages his deep expertise in sales, marketing, and strategy to champion stronger support for local enterprises. A devoted family man, Mr Patrick heads a three-generation, multi-racial, multi-religious household and is passionate about long-term planning and mentoring Singapore’s future leaders. Notably, he has said that “My family may be made up of different races and religions, but we sit at the same table, share the same struggles, and dream the same dreams. That’s the kind of unity I want to

see across Singapore.” Red Dot United’s message for Holland–Bukit Timah GRC: Fair Value for All At a time when Red Dot United believes even the reasonably well-off are feeling the squeeze—watching their savings lose value while the ultra-wealthy remain untouched—RDU believes it’s time to restore balance. RDU has positioned itself as a party that stands for equity, not entitlement. Their vision is a Singapore where opportunities are not inherited; where policies uplift the many, not just protect the few. This campaign marks their commitment to building a fairer system—one where hard work and contribution are truly respected. We want every Singaporean, regardless of their postcode or paycheck, to feel secure, valued, and heard. In Holland–Bukit Timah GRC, they aim to be the voice of reason, responsibility, and reform—championing Fair Value for All. The historic significance of Holland-Bukit Timah GRC

Formed in 2001, Holland-Bukit Timah GRC is a four-member constituency located in Singapore’s central-west region. It comprises the areas of Holland, Bukit Timah, Ulu Pandan, and Cashew—largely middle-to-upper income residential zones. As one of Singapore’s wealthiest electorates, Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, its demographic makeup has often shaped the nature of political engagement within the GRC.

The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) has contested Holland–Bukit Timah GRC in every General Election since the ward’s formation in 2001. Over the years, it has come to be seen as the party’s flagship battleground, regularly featuring its most prominent figures—including SDP secretary-general Chee Soon Juan and party chairman Paul Tambyah.

Although the SDP had yet to secure a win in the GRC, it has used the platform to advance bold alternative policy proposals and enhance media visibility. The constituency holds symbolic weight as a litmus test for upper-middle-class and affluent voter sentiment towards the opposition.

The People’s Action Party (PAP) team led by Vivian Balakrishnan won the seat by walkover during the 2006 General Election. At the next polls, the ruling party faced off with a strong SDP team, comprising of Vincent Wijeysingha, Tan Jee Say, Ang Yong Guan, and Michelle Lee. The ruling party won the ward with about 60 per cent of the vote and the SDP’s vote share represented its strongest performances in a GRC at the time.

The 2015 polls saw Dr Chee and Prof Tambyah lead a team against the incumbents. The SDP walked away with over 33 per cent of the vote in the election that was held in the year Founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew passed. The opposition party put up another strong fight at the ward during the COVID election in 2020 and achieved a similar result,

Despite this, the SDP maintained a strong presence in the constituency up until GE2025, using each election cycle to build political awareness and challenge the status quo. Political observers expected the party to mount a strong campaign in the ward again this election season, but with the party focusing on its Northern Strategy, RDU has stepped in to carry the mantle at Holland-Bukit Timah GRC.

RDU, which was founded three weeks ahead of the 2020 general election, appears to have a good working relationship with fellow opposition parties, including the SDP.

During the party’s walkabout at Jurong East–Bukit Batok GRC last week, party chief Ravi Philemon referred to Dr Chee as “a guiding light to many in the opposition ecosystem, including to me,” acknowledging the groundwork he laid in raising political awareness and fostering civic engagement within the constituency.

With the SDP mounting a strong challenge in Sembawang and Marsiling, RDU carries on the torch at Holland-Bukit Timah.