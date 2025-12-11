From 10 customers to 100: How Ok Chicken Rice’s owner revived a quiet Toa Payoh coffee shop

SINGAPORE: When Mr Daniel Tan, the owner of Ok Chicken Rice, first set up shop in the sleepy coffee shop at Toa Payoh Lorong 6, lunchtime crowds were so thin that he could count them on two hands. On most days, the space hosted only two or three stalls: his own chicken rice stall and a zi char outlet that kept the lights on, but not much more.

So when Mr Tan heard that the coffee shop owner was considering selling the entire premises, he made an unusual proposal: he would rent the entire coffee shop himself. Mothership reported that the deal was sealed in September, marking the start of an ambitious revamp that has now transformed the once-quiet corner into a bustling 24-hour makan hub.

A bold makeover that paid off

With the entire coffee shop under his purview, Mr Tan moved quickly. Most of the new stalls are affiliated brands he works with: Humfull Prawn Laksa, JKT Western, Le Le Mee Pok and Ah Huat Hokkien Prawn Mee. However, he was also able to bring in heavyweights like the Michelin-rated Ayam Taliwang.

To secure the crowd-puller, Mr Tan revealed to Mothership that he offered around 40% off the usual rental price. It was a clear financial compromise, but a strategic one.

Before the expansion, lunchtime saw about 10 customers wandering in. Today, still in its soft launch phase, the coffee shop attracts up to 100 lunchtime diners. Even evening crowds have grown, thanks to the coffee shop’s new 24-hour operations.

One reason for this may be because more choices appear more inviting for people. It’s likely that with only two or three stalls previously, the coffee shop simply wasn’t appealing enough. Now, with variety on its side, the transformation is obvious and the number of customers speaks for itself.

Small changes, big results

One of the tweaks that struck a chord with customers was also one of the simplest: adjusting drink prices Before September 2025, hot coffee or tea cost S$1.40. Mr Tan reduced it to S$1.30. Iced versions dropped from S$2.50 to S$2. The effect, he told Mothership, was immediate. Drink sales now hit about S$1,000 a day, which is roughly triple what the previous vendors managed.

A rojak stall is also slated to open soon, further expanding the coffee shop’s offerings ahead of its official launch on Dec 14. For now, all stalls are already operational at what locals know as 777 Coffeeshop, located at 51 Lor 6 Toa Payoh, #01-60/62, Singapore 310051

Redditors react

One Redditor who apparently stays in the opposite block of the coffee shop said, “I live in the block across [from] this coffee shop, and let me tell you, it’s working. A marked improvement from when it was under the previous management.”

Others praised Mr Tan’s strategic thinking. One user wrote, “He’s smart to lower rent because his chicken rice receives the main traffic. But a coffee shop needs to have full occupancy to make it attractive. So he lowers rent so that those stalls that don’t have as much business still survive. Great business mind.”

Another commenter hoped this approach becomes more common across Singapore: “Hope more people do this and be successful off it. Wonder if lower rent also translates to more affordable food options as well.”

Still, not everyone was without some scepticism. “While I applaud this move… I am always wary of ulterior motives,” one Redditor admitted, reflecting a wait-and-see attitude among some residents who’ve seen F&B revamps come and go.

From a coffee shop that once saw empty tables and shuttered stalls, to a buzzing 24-hour dining hotspot, the turnaround has been impressively swift. The gamble to take over the entire space, lower rent, boost variety and rethink pricing shows how a clever mix of business acumen and community sense can bring life back to a neighbourhood.

Read also: ‘When the blind one meets the deaf one’—Car hits cyclist who was on his handphone at Canberra Link, sparking netizen discussion