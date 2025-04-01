Following claims of underage dating, coworkers unfollow Kim Soo Hyun on social media

Im, 37, was the first to unfollow Kim Soo Hyun on social media after the allegations surfaced last month, according to Dimsum Daily. The two had previously worked together on the variety show Good Day, hosted by singer G-Dragon.

KOREA: Due to a scandal regarding Kim Soo Hyun’s alleged underage relationship with actress Kim Sae Ron when she was just 15, coworkers Im Si Wan and Ahn Bo Hyun have unfollowed Kim Soo Hyun on Instagram, as reported by VnExpress.

Friendship affected

As public pressure mounted, Ahn Bo Hyun, also 37, quietly unfollowed Kim Soo Hyun as well. Their friendship had been in the spotlight as recently as the 2024 Asia Artist Awards, where they were photographed alongside actor Byeon Woo Seok. Neither Im nor Ahn made any public comments about their decision to distance themselves.

Controversy

The controversy began on Mar 10, when Garo Sero Institute (also called Hoverlab) aired an interview with a woman claiming to be Kim Sae Ron’s aunt. She alleged that Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron had been dating for six years—starting when she was just 15. The family also accused Kim Soo Hyun of demanding repayment of 700 million won (around S$650,500), which they said contributed to Kim Sae Ron’s emotional distress before her death.

Denied all accusations

Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, strongly denied all accusations. They stated the pair’s relationship only began in mid-2019, after Kim Sae Ron had turned 18. They also clarified that the financial support was meant to help her recover professionally following her 2022 DUI incident, not as a loan. Gold Medalist has since taken legal action against Garo Sero Institute and the woman claiming to be Kim Sae Ron’s aunt.

Career affected

Despite these denials, the scandal has taken a toll on Kim Soo Hyun’s reputation. He has reportedly lost major endorsement deals, stepped down from his title as South Korea’s highest-paid actor, and seen a sharp decline in his social media following. Known for hit dramas like Dream High, Moon Embracing the Sun, My Love from the Star, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, and Queen of Tears, Kim remains one of the country’s biggest stars.

Heartbreaking death

On Feb 16, Kim Sae Ron’s death rocked the nation. Kim Sae Ron, 25, was the youngest South Korean actress to attend the Cannes Film Festival and was propelled to stardom in A Brand New Life (2009). The actress was also the youngest-ever nominee for Best Actress at the Baeksang Arts Awards. Her career went downwards after her 2022 DUI incident, and she lost several roles and sponsorships.