In a saga of lies, revenge, and hush money, former President Donald Trump’s first criminal trial has entered its final phase. With the courtroom drama paused for the Memorial Day holiday, jurors will soon deliberate in a case that intertwines with the 2024 election.

The trial, rife with explosive testimonies and intense cross-examinations, saw Trump attacking the court, Judge Juan Merchan, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Trump’s public outbursts and defiance of a gag order nearly landed him in jail. His campaign has painted him as a victim of political persecution, rallying support from GOP lawmakers.

The crux of the drama

The central issue — whether Trump falsified business records to cover up a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election.

Prosecutors argue this payment aimed to deceive voters; a claim Trump denies.

Key testimony came from Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, who implicated Trump in the alleged scheme. However, Cohen’s credibility was attacked during cross-examination. Prosecutors also called on David Pecker and Hope Hicks, who supported claims of Trump’s concern over damaging stories before the election.

Daniels’ testimony detailed an alleged 2006 affair with Trump, providing crucial context for the prosecution’s case. Despite Judge Merchan’s efforts to limit explicit details, Daniels’ account added a sensual twist to the proceedings.

Trump’s defense rested after a brief presentation, refraining from putting Trump on the stand. The defense’s key witness, Robert Costello, clashed with the judge, potentially weakening their case.

As jurors prepare to deliberate, they face a complex legal challenge — deciding if Trump’s actions constitute a felony. The outcome could make Trump the first ex-president convicted of a crime while running for office, with significant implications for his political future.

The jury’s verdict will determine whether Trump’s legal and political gambit pays off or if he becomes a convicted felon.

