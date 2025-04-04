GE2025: SDP Dr Paul Tambyah’s five priorities for Singapore revealed at Pang Sua AMA

SINGAPORE: Dr Paul Tambyah, chairman of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), held an open “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session under a pavilion at Pang Sua Pond Park, engaging directly with Bukit Panjang residents and members of the media.

This was no ordinary walkabout—it was a glimpse into how Dr Paul would conduct Meet-the-People sessions if elected. His wit, charm, and empathy were on full display as residents lingered to chat and left visibly satisfied by the candour and clarity of his answers.

A political journey rooted in Bukit Panjang

Dr Paul first entered the political fray during the 2020 General Election, contesting Bukit Panjang Single Member Constituency (SMC). He secured an impressive 46.26% of the vote but lost to the incumbent PAP MP, Mr. Liang Eng Hwa, who won with 53.74%.

Since then, Dr Paul has remained rooted in the constituency, continuously engaging residents and preparing for the next general election—expected to be held in May 2025.

Open questions, honest answers

The AMA saw a range of questions—from SDP’s strategy to tackle the cost of living to more philosophical takes on topics like doctor-patient confidentiality.

As an infectious disease physician, Dr Paul shared a deeply relevant perspective:

“There are many secrets patients tell me. But if someone has an infectious disease, their spouse has the right to know—they’re at risk too.”

The top 5: What matters most to Dr Paul

When asked—on the spot—about the five most important issues facing Singapore, Dr Paul offered a clear, passionate response that laid bare his political vision. Here’s what he said:

1. Healthcare

“Healthcare is number one. Back in 2012, the SDP already put out our healthcare plan. And if you remember, after the 2011 elections—where there was a big swing away from the PAP—the government made some major changes. MediShield Life came in, and that was a start. “But we still need real reform. We need a system that puts people before profits, that ensures no one is bankrupted by illness. Healthcare should be about care, not cost.”

2. Housing

“Resale flat prices have gone through the roof. And instead of fixing the core issues, the solution we see is more grants—grants that just push prices even higher. We need a more rational approach. Not a crash, but a gradual adjustment. Let people sell their flats back to HDB at a fair price. Create truly affordable, non-open-market flats. Especially with lease decay—some flats are over 60 years old. Once they hit 79 years, you can’t even use CPF to buy them. That’s not sustainable.”

3. Education

“Our students are brilliant. They score top marks in PISA tests. But somehow, employers are still hiring foreigners and saying local grads aren’t job-ready. That tells you something’s broken. It’s not that our kids aren’t smart—they are. But they’re learning things that don’t match what’s needed in the real world. Teachers are bogged down in admin. Students are under intense pressure. We need more school counsellors. We need to support our educators and rethink what we’re really preparing students for.”

4. Population

“This country is overcrowded. My wife and I don’t have kids, so on long weekends we stay in Singapore—and we actually enjoy it. You know why? A million people leave. Suddenly the cafés, malls, parks—they’re quieter, more breathable. Imagine if that was every day. A smaller population would mean better quality of life for everyone. We don’t need to be bursting at the seams.”

5. Climate

“It’s a global crisis, but in Singapore, it hits hard. More people, more buildings, and we’re tearing down our few remaining forests—like Dover Forest. “Green spaces aren’t just for beauty. They help regulate heat. They support biodiversity. They are our natural defense against climate chaos. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

A glimpse into leadership

Dr Paul’s AMA session was more than just politics—it was a sincere conversation with the constituents. His answers reflected not only deep policy knowledge but also lived experience and human empathy.

As the 2025 elections draw near, Bukit Panjang residents are already seeing what leadership with heart might look like—and many are listening.