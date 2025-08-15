‘Don’t embarrass yourselves’: Singapore car caught (again) pumping subsidised RON95 in Malaysia

JOHOR BAHRU: Another Singapore-registered vehicle has been caught red-handed pumping Malaysia’s subsidised RON95 petrol — and the internet has wasted no time in shaming it.

A Singapore-registered Toyota Harrier was spotted at a Petron station in Pandan on August 14, 2025, at 1:17 p.m., according to a post on the SGRV Facebook page. In Malaysia, RON95 — easily identified by its yellow nozzle — sells for just RM2.05 (S$0.63) a litre, making it more than three times cheaper than in Singapore. The fuel is strictly for Malaysians, while foreign-registered cars are only allowed to purchase RON97 or RON100.

Rules are clear, but apparently not clear enough

Malaysia’s ban on selling RON95 to foreign vehicles has been in place since August 2010, aimed at preventing subsidised fuel from benefiting non-Malaysians. Yet, despite years of signage, public reminders, and occasional enforcement blitzes, some still treat the rule like it’s a polite suggestion.

“Waaahh guys, don’t embarrass yourselves leh… still act so cheapo…” one exasperated netizen wrote, capturing the sentiment of many who see such actions as not just petty, but damaging to Singapore’s image abroad.

Calls for harsher consequences

The latest sighting has also reignited debate about enforcement. Some commenters want to see real teeth behind the rules, with one bluntly saying, “Jail them,” and another branding the act as “shameless and cheapskate.” The frustration isn’t only about the money but also about fairness, especially when Malaysians themselves face higher costs if they buy unsubsidised fuel abroad.

Others argued for systematic tracking of offenders. “Perhaps the authorities in Malaysia will take note of these Singapore vehicle number plates… stop them at customs, or check against the owner’s details from the VEP process. Very bad examples,” one user suggested. It’s a reminder that in an era of automated border checks and digital databases, it wouldn’t take much for enforcement agencies to connect the dots.

Why it keeps happening

Part of the problem may be that the temptation is simply too great. With such a stark price difference, some drivers might assume the odds of being caught are low enough to justify the risk. But the growing popularity of community watch pages like SGRV means the “risk” isn’t just a fine — it’s public humiliation, and the internet never forgets.

If nothing else, incidents like this show that even a litre of petrol can cost far more than it’s worth when you factor in reputation damage. As one might put it: you can save a few dollars, but the shame will travel across the Causeway with you — no subsidy for that.

