‘No bus at all’: Commuters endure long, miserable waits as public transport falls short

MALAYSIA: Calls for better public transport are growing louder among cross-border workers, after a recent post in the Malaysia Singapore Border Crossers (MSBC) Facebook group described the daily struggle of getting home. The post captured the growing frustration over the state of public transport for workers travelling between Johor and Singapore.

The original poster lamented that while the government has been encouraging citizens to take public transport instead of carpooling for cross-border travel, the reality is far from adequate.

The author noted that while the government encourages citizens to take public transport instead of carpooling to Singapore, “There is not enough bus to support the daily commuters.” In the post, they described scenes of overcrowding, queue-cutting, and people waiting in line only to be left behind when buses departed full. “Everyone wants to go home early, not only you,” the post read, urging commuters to be more considerate but also calling on the government or bus companies to act.

A disconnect between policy and reality

On paper, encouraging people to take public transport makes perfect sense because it helps to ease traffic jams, makes roads safer, and is better for the environment. However, the reality couldn’t be further from the ideal; with the current number of operating buses and the long time it takes between arrivals, passengers are often left stranded while the queue barely moves.

What should have been a simple ride to and from work becomes an endurance test that lasts for hours. For those who make this journey every day, the reality is not just inconvenient — it’s exhausting.

Voices from the ground

The post drew a strong response online, with many expressing open frustration at the state of cross-border public transport. Some were blunt in their assessment, pointing out that “more and more people are working in Singapore” while bus services remain unchanged. Others were more critical of the complaints themselves, with one remarking that such congestion is “expected for people working in Singapore unless they are very pampered already… If you want good money, you have to be prepared to sacrifice.”

A few comments struck a more cautionary note, warning against turning to unauthorised alternatives. “Taking illegal cross-border services can get you arrested and the vehicle impounded. Please be mindful,” one user advised, highlighting the legal risks that desperation might push commuters to take.

There were also sarcastic takes aimed at policy shifts. “After this… they will post another statement: Government encourages people to use personal transport,” one comment read, capturing the cynicism some feel towards the system. Others offered the pointed suggestion that those unhappy with the grind should “stay here, pay rent, bills, makan… Then we’ll see how long you can last.”

The overall mood was clear: while some have grown resigned to the situation, many remain deeply frustrated by the mismatch between official encouragement to take public transport and the reality of overcrowded, unreliable service.

A wider issue for cross-border mobility

Some online comments took a “tough love” approach, but the bigger problem is clear: What’s promised in public transport policy isn’t matching what commuters actually experience. People are calling for more buses, better crowd control, and more reliable service, as long waits and packed rides have become part of daily life.

For now, the long queues at Johor’s bus terminals are a test of patience every morning and evening — a sign that if cross-border travel is to improve, the services need to keep up with the promises.

