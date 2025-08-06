SG Road Vigilante? Singaporean vehicle allegedly caught refuelling illegally with subsidised RON95 in Johor — Netizens react

MALAYSIA: A Singaporean-registered luxury vehicle has found itself in the middle of a fuel-fuelled fuss, after a photo went viral on social media allegedly showing the driver refilling with Malaysia’s heavily subsidised RON95 petrol, and even decanting some into a plastic bottle.

According to a report by the New Straits Times (NST), the Johor Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry has launched an investigation into the incident, which reportedly took place at a petrol station in Iskandar Puteri.

“We are aware of the image showing a foreign-registered vehicle, believed to belong to a Singaporean national, refuelling with RON95 petrol at a petrol station in Johor Baru,” said the Ministry’s director, Lilis Saslinda Pornomo.

A thorough investigation is now underway to verify the location and whether any regulations have been breached.

RON95 off-limits to foreign vehicles

In case you’ve missed the memo during your weekly Causeway cruise: RON95 is strictly off-limits to foreign-registered vehicles. The rule has been in place for years, but this incident has brought it sharply back into focus.

Minister Saslinda was clear: “The ban on the sale of RON95 petrol to foreign-registered vehicles remains in force. Any breach may result in stern action under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.”

If confirmed, both the driver and the petrol station operator could face penalties, with the latter potentially under fire if found “negligent or complicit,” she added.

The ministry is also calling on the public to help identify any further violations involving foreign vehicles filling up with Malaysia’s subsidised fuel.

Netizens chime in — with humour, scolding, and suspicion

The story has caught the attention of online commenters from both sides of the border. Some expressed frustration, others amusement, and a few wondered aloud how often this sort of thing might be happening unnoticed.

“OMG, if he is using it for other purposes can understand, but if…..y’all know what I mean. I have no more words to say,” said one commenter.

While the majority condemned the alleged act, many also poked fun at what appears to be an increasingly common trend: Singaporean drivers skirting rules for a cheaper fill-up, especially with rising fuel prices. “Oi, can afford buy mini cooper, can’t afford petrol ah,” one commenter on Facebook remarked.

Other users further poked fun at the situation, saying: “Sell your mini la cheapskate bro,” and “This is embarrassing with a Mini Cooper,” referring to the car model the driver was using.

The humour might be lighthearted, but the sentiment isn’t lost: don’t mess with Malaysia’s subsidies; they’re meant for locals, and yes, people are watching.

A sign of growing cross-border scrutiny

This incident is the latest in a series of cross-border enforcement efforts affecting Singaporean motorists entering Malaysia. From ride-hailing crackdowns to spot checks on vehicle modifications, it’s clear that compliance is climbing up the priority list on both sides of the Causeway.

For Singaporeans used to zipping into Johor for affordable food, shopping, and petrol, the message is growing louder: play by the rules. What might seem like a harmless “top-up” could easily turn into a legal headache.

A bigger conversation on bilateral sensitivities

Beyond the fuel flap, the viral RON95 refuelling incident highlights a deeper issue: the complex and often sensitive nature of cross-border regulation. Whether it’s illegal ride-hailing or unauthorised fuel purchases, these matters involve not just economic equity between regular citizens, but national interests as well. Therefore, it is better to play it safe and make sure that you abide by proper regulations on foreign soil.

Furthermore, Singaporean drivers may find themselves in these situations more often, as Malaysian authorities tighten enforcement to protect subsidies and uphold local laws. As Johor continues to attract droves of weekend drivers, these viral moments aren’t just social media fodder — they’re signals of tighter scrutiny to come.

So next time you head across the border for a laksa run or a budget car wash, remember: your actions might be going viral, too.

