‘We admire Singapore deeply’: Johor calls for end to rivalry, urges deeper regional partnership

SINGAPORE: Johor and Singapore must shift from a mindset of rivalry to one of partnership if they are to unlock the full potential of their shared geography and economic interdependence, said Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

Speaking at the Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship dinner in Singapore, Onn Hafiz called for the two neighbours to embrace each other’s strengths and pursue joint strategies for regional development. “Let’s stop thinking in terms of rivalry and focus on shared strategy. Together, we can build regional supply chains, renewable energy projects, data infrastructure and food security frameworks,” he said, as quoted by the New Straits Times.

Complementary strengths offer regional potential

Onn Hafiz highlighted how Singapore’s capital and connectivity, combined with Johor’s land and labour resources, form a naturally complementary partnership. Rather than compete, the two should collaborate to build a “corridor of prosperity” stretching from Woodlands to Iskandar Puteri and beyond.

“If we plan wisely, we can create a corridor of prosperity,” he said, urging both sides to fully realise the potential of the Johor–Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), a key initiative currently under development.

Praise for Singapore and call for mutual respect

Onn Hafiz also paid tribute to Singapore’s transformation and its founding leader, calling Mr Lee Kuan Yew “a statesman whose vision uplifted not only Singapore, but leadership standards across the region.” His remarks underscored Johor’s admiration for its neighbour, even amidst the frequent public comparisons between the two.

“It’s not always easy being Singapore’s neighbour when your people constantly compare roads, airports and customer service! But the truth is, we admire Singapore deeply,” he said, according to the New Straits Times.

A relationship beyond GDP

Framing the Johor–Singapore relationship as one of Southeast Asia’s most important bilateral dynamics, Onn Hafiz emphasised that genuine cooperation rests on goodwill, not merely economic figures. “It is goodwill, not just GDP, that sustains partnerships,” he said.

His remarks come at a time when both sides are looking to deepen economic integration, particularly through cross-border infrastructure projects like the RTS Link and the JS-SEZ.

An open invitation to Singaporeans

The Menteri Besar extended a warm invitation to Singaporeans, encouraging them to view Johor not just as a destination for food and shopping, but as a partner in progress. “Our friends in Singapore are always welcome in Johor, not just for better food, but for real partnership and shared progress,” he said.

The event, attended by Singapore Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and other dignitaries, marked Onn Hafiz’s participation as a Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow — a programme that honours regional leaders who have made significant contributions to diplomacy and development.

His comments signal a diplomatic shift toward closer ties and shared growth, a message both symbolic and strategic as Johor and Singapore navigate a new phase in regional cooperation.

Read also: Tourism sector welcomes heritage-focused investment zones in Johor Bahru under 13MP