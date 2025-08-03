Tourism sector welcomes heritage-focused investment zones in Johor Bahru under 13MP

JOHOR BAHRU: The tourism industry has lauded the federal government’s move to introduce Special Tourism Investment Zones (STIZ) under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), describing it as a timely initiative to elevate heritage-based tourism while safeguarding Malaysia’s diverse cultural legacy.

Malaysian Tourist Guides Council president Jimmy Leong praised the decision as both “timely and wise”, stressing that heritage-centred destinations could become educational tourism assets with lasting value, the New Straits Times reported.

Heritage must be more than a trend

Leong urged that the STIZ should not only serve as a vehicle to attract tourism investment but also become a platform for artistic expression and the preservation of Malaysia’s cultural and natural history.

According to New Straits Times, Leong said that heritage in tourism goes beyond just buildings or artefacts and includes natural landscapes, local customs, historical stories, places of worship, and traditional practices passed down through generations.

He warned against treating heritage tourism as a temporary trend, instead advocating for it to be firmly embedded as a cornerstone of Malaysia’s tourism identity and long-term economic strategy.

“Our variegated past gives our country a unique edge,” Leong noted. “These heritage attractions—namely museums, battlefield sites, historic towns, gardens, and wilderness areas—should be developed as protected educational tourism products.”

Grassroots inclusion seen as key to success

“It’s crucial that tourism players on the ground are included in the process. We need to create experiences that are not only marketable but also meaningful and authentic,” Leong said, as quoted by the New Straits Times.

Heritage tourism should reflect the experiences, plights, and cultural values of the communities it seeks to portray. This will ensure that economic benefits are shared equally while traditions are kept alive.

Implications for Singapore tourism and cross-border collaboration

Johor has been named as one of the host states for the new STIZ; thus, the move is likely to influence cross-border tourism trends between Malaysia and Singapore.

As Johor seeks to improve its heritage-based offerings, Singaporean visitors may be drawn to new cultural attractions and educational experiences just across the Causeway. The STIZ could also create joint tourism packages, festival collaborations, and heritage trail linkages that enrich the overall visitor experience on both sides.

For Singapore, Johor’s commitment to heritage tourism may improve regional tourism flows. Through this initiative, opportunities for partnerships and heritage-themed travels that can benefit both Johor and Singapore may further flourish.

