Johor sees 13MP as strategic roadmap to 2030 development goals

MALAYSIA: The 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) has been adopted by Johor as a strategic and timely blueprint aligned with its Maju Johor agenda. This has been created to help Johor become a developed state by 2030 through inclusive and sustainable development.

According to the New Straits Times, the state government views 13MP as a key accelerator of this vision, with strong focus on strengthening the economy, enhancing infrastructure, and improving quality of life for the rakyat.

State growth reinforced by highest GDP performance

Johor’s confidence in the 13MP is underpinned by its recent economic performance. The state recorded the highest gross domestic product (GDP) growth in Malaysia at 6.4%

“It proves Johor is on the right track, and 13MP will further fuel this,” said State Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee chairman Lee Ting Han, as quoted by the New Straits Times.

He added that the plan would reinforce Johor’s role as a national growth engine through targeted support for investment, infrastructure, and regional cooperation.

JS-SEZ and IMFC-J to drive regional economic growth

One of the core initiatives under the 13MP is the Johor–Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), which has been recognised as a key regional economic driver.

According to Lee, the establishment of the Invest Malaysia Facilitation Centre Johor (IMFC-J) under 13MP will streamline cross-border investment and create a more efficient business environment between Johor and Singapore.

Infrastructure to support mobility and trade

A number of major infrastructure projects under the 13MP have been outlined to support regional mobility and logistics. These include the Gemas–Johor Baru double-tracking railway, the Elevated ART (E-ART) system in Iskandar Malaysia, and upgrades to the Senai Utara–Machap stretch of the PLUS Expressway.

The Johor–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link was described as a “transformational project” that will reduce border congestion, improve daily commuter traffic, and deepen economic integration with Singapore.

Lee also welcomed the planned expansion of the Port of Tanjung Pelepas, which he said would strengthen Johor’s maritime trade capacity and Malaysia’s regional logistics standing.

Commitment to sustainable growth and tourism

Johor also noted that under the 13MP, green economy efforts, including the AIR2040 water reform initiative, smart grid systems and battery energy storage, will be prioritised. These are expected to support the state’s sustainability agenda, as highlighted in Maju Johor.

Tourism is another key focus area. In a move that is expected to drive tourism growth in the lead-up to Visit Johor Year 2026, Johor has been designated a host state for the Strategic Tourism Investment Zone (STIZ).

Stronger Johor–Singapore integration expected

The 13MP’s emphasis on cross-border infrastructure, investment facilitation, and regional economic collaboration is also likely to have direct implications for Singapore. This may also enhance trade flows, help ease commutes and create business opportunities between the two.

These developments could also help Singaporean businesses by giving them expanded access to talent, land, and logistics in southern Johor, while boosting tourism and joint ventures across the Causeway.

Towards a developed and inclusive Johor

“RMK13 is a comprehensive roadmap that will elevate Johor’s development, empower its people, and reinforce our position as a new engine of national growth,” Lee said, according to the New Straits Times.

As Johor advances towards its 2030 goals, Singapore is expected to remain a key partner, both benefiting from and contributing to Johor’s next phase of growth.

Read more: Johor businesses urged to tap JS-SEZ for growth and investment opportunities