Johor calls for tougher laws to stop foreign cars pumping subsidised fuel

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor is pushing Malaysia’s federal government to introduce stricter laws targeting owners of foreign-registered vehicles who illegally pump subsidised RON95 petrol — a move that could directly affect many Singaporean drivers heading across the Causeway.

This move made headwinds as various Singapore-registered vehicles have been caught refuelling their cars using subsidised RON95 petrol.

According to the New Straits Times (NST), Johor’s state Investment, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources executive committee chairman Lee Ting Han said the state had already proposed tougher measures four months ago.

Right now, enforcement can only be taken against petrol station owners who sell RON95 to foreign vehicles, even though the law clearly prohibits foreigners from buying the subsidised fuel.

“At the state level, we will continue to propose to the federal government for enforcement action against those who break the country’s laws, such as foreigners filling up their vehicles with subsidised fuel,” Lee said.

He added that Johor wants the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry to be given powers to act directly against offending drivers, not just the stations that serve them.

Recent incidents involving Singapore-registered vehicles

The renewed call comes after two cases last week where foreign-registered vehicles — including Singapore cars — were spotted filling up with RON95.

One incident in Nusa Sentral, Iskandar Puteri, drew particular attention online after images showed a man allegedly filling up his Singapore-registered car and then topping up a plastic container with the subsidised petrol.

Just days later, another photo circulated showing a Singapore-registered vehicle being fuelled with RON95 at a station along the Senai-Desaru Expressway.

Lee said the Johor Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry has launched preliminary investigations into both cases, reviewing CCTV footage before submitting findings to prosecutors, as reported by NST.

Why this matters for Singaporeans

While subsidised RON95 is off-limits to foreigners in Malaysia, these recent incidents — and Johor’s push for tougher penalties — signal that enforcement could soon become much more direct and personal.

For Singaporean motorists, that could mean no longer relying on the petrol station to refuse service; instead, drivers themselves might face on-the-spot checks, fines, or even court action if caught breaking the rule.

Given how visible Singapore plates are in Johor, any new law could significantly increase the risk for those tempted to save a few dollars at the pump. In short, the days of “getting away with it” are likely numbered.

