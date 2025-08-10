// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, August 10, 2025
29.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Facebook screengrab / Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Shortcut gone wrong? Netizens react after SBS Transit bus gets stuck under JB customs height barrier

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: A routine trip for passengers on SBS Transit service 170 took an unexpected turn when the bus hit a height barrier in the motorcycle lane near the Johor Bahru Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex, blocking traffic and sparking a wave of online reactions.

No one on board was injured, and the bus operator is now assisting Malaysian police in their investigations, Mothership reported.

SBS Transit apologises

In a statement quoted by Mothership, SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu explained: “Our bus captain accidentally entered the motorcycle lane at the Johor Bahru Customs, and unfortunately came into contact with the height barrier. Thankfully, no one on board, including the bus captain, was hurt. We apologise to affected commuters and motorcyclists for the inconvenience caused.”

Online reactions: humour, frustration, and disbelief

The incident quickly made the rounds on social media, with netizens delivering a mix of tongue-in-cheek remarks and pointed criticism.

Some comments were direct in their frustration: “This is the kind of drivers we have nowadays.”

See also  Thick smoke fills train and station at Tanjong Pagar - Commuters flee

Others speculated on the driver’s intentions, with one quipping: “I see the driver is taking a shortcut.” Another joked: “The driver forgot he’s driving a bus, not his motor(cycle).”

There were also simple expressions of disbelief, like: “That’s insane!”

While the remarks ranged from light-hearted to critical, the incident underscored how cross-border traffic mishaps — especially at high-traffic choke points like JB CIQ — can quickly become viral talking points on both sides of the Causeway.

Avoiding CIQ mishaps for commuters

For the thousands who cross between Johor and Singapore every day, the CIQ complex is a familiar yet often hectic place to get through. The mix of lanes for motorcycles, cars, buses, and lorries means that paying attention to signboards well before the turn-off is essential.

Many seasoned commuters will tell you it helps to stick with the flow of similar vehicles and to avoid sudden lane changes, especially near height-restricted areas. Motorcycles, for instance, have their own lanes with barriers that larger vehicles simply cannot clear, so even a moment’s distraction could mean ending up in the wrong place.

See also  Gerald Giam: We need to attract Singaporeans to work in industries that are currently over-dependent on foreign workers

With the Johor-Singapore Causeway already one of the busiest land crossings in the world, small errors can have a big ripple effect on traffic. As this accident shows, a moment’s lapse in navigation can turn a normal trip into a headline.

Read also: RM445,800 in fines: What Singapore drivers need to know about Malaysia’s VEP crackdown

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Acting Transport Minister says spate of train service disruptions are ‘disappointing for all of us, and we can and will do better.’

SINGAPORE: Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow has called the...

Sylvia Lim’s memoir to be published by Epigram Books in 2027

SINGAPORE: Sylvia Lim, who has chaired the Workers’ Party...

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

WP Jamus Lim on AI, education, and the irreplaceable role of teachers

SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s education system navigates the crossroads of...

© The Independent Singapore