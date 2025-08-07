RM445,800 in fines: What Singapore drivers need to know about Malaysia’s VEP crackdown

MALAYSIA: If you’re one of the thousands of Singaporeans who drive regularly into Johor Bahru, it may be time to check your Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) status. Malaysian authorities are cracking down hard, and the numbers speak for themselves.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), 1,489 Singapore drivers were issued fines between July 1 and Aug 2, amounting to a staggering RM445,800 (S$135,700) in penalties. That’s roughly 10% of the 14,379 drivers checked in that short period.

The enforcement follows the full implementation of Malaysia’s VEP scheme, which had previously been in a “soft enforcement” phase. As of now, the grace period is over, and JPJ officers are issuing RM300 fines on the spot for non-compliance.

What exactly is VEP? Why does it matter?

The VEP is an RFID-based system created and used by Malaysia’s Road Transport Department (JPJ) to help monitor foreign vehicles entering via land borders, usually from Singapore.

It helps track outstanding fines, traffic offences, and ensures that vehicles comply with local laws. As of July 31, over 277,000 VEP tags had been issued, up from around 248,500 in late June, according to CNA.

While installation of the tag is mandatory, it’s not the end of the process because activation is also required. Many Singapore drivers fined in the recent operation reportedly had the tags installed but failed to activate them.

“I don’t know why”: Confusion among Singapore drivers

The consequences of an unactivated tag became very real for Lim Soon Wei, a Singaporean driver who told CNA he was “perplexed” after being fined despite having the tag visibly installed on his dashboard.

“I went to the VEP centre in Danga Bay to get the tag installed last September, but I was told today that the tag cannot be detected. I don’t know why,” said Lim, who also works as a part-time private-hire driver.

A JPJ officer told CNA that some motorists are unaware that activation is a separate and essential step, without which the tag won’t function even if it’s been physically installed.

Another driver, who declined to be named, also told CNA that he accepted the RM300 fine because he was on his way to install the tag the next day. “I accept the fine because I have no VEP. It is what it is,” he said.

Enforcement is getting serious — and it’s here to stay

JPJ’s senior enforcement director, Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan, told CNA that the authorities will continue to stand firm. “We will issue fines on the spot. We instruct all drivers to settle all their fines immediately,” he said, adding that action is being taken at all major land checkpoints, including Woodlands Causeway and Tuas Second Link, as well as popular areas in Johor Bahru town.

The fines are issued under Section 66H(7) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which makes it an offence to operate a foreign-registered vehicle in Malaysia without a valid permit.

When asked about future enforcement strategies, Muhammad Kifli told CNA: “Based on tonight’s operation, I will return and submit proposals and improvements to the Minister of Transport, and it is expected that the minister will issue further instructions.”

Why this matters for Singapore drivers

While RM300 may not seem excessive for a one-time offence, repeated trips to Johor, combined with accidental non-compliance, could quickly rack up unwelcome expenses for frequent travellers.

This also signals a broader shift in Malaysia’s approach to cross-border regulation. After years of leniency, the country is now showing that it’s ready to enforce, fine, and follow through with the policy they have put in place.

For Singaporeans, this demonstrates the importance of understanding and complying with Malaysia’s entry requirements, just as we expect visitors to respect rules on our side of the Causeway. It’s no longer enough to have the tag, but it must also be activated and detectable.

Finally, given rising enforcement in other areas—from fuel violations to e-hailing operations—Singapore drivers would also benefit from treating this as part of a larger pattern of tightening bilateral transport regulation.

Read also: SG Road Vigilante? Singaporean vehicle allegedly caught refuelling illegally with subsidised RON95 in Johor — Netizens react