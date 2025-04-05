The Independent Logo


Photo: Instagram/DJ The Flying Dutchman

Entertainment

DJ The Flying Dutchman describes his on-air split with Glenn Ong as “a difficult separation”

Author AvatarLydia Koh
|April 16, 2025

SINGAPORE: Veteran radio DJ The Flying Dutchman (FD), whose real name is Mark van Cuylenburg, was transferred from SPH Radio station Kiss92 to sister station One FM 91.3 on Jan 6, bringing an end to a decade-long on-air collaboration with fellow DJ Glenn Ong. The split wasn’t easy, he told The Straits Times, especially considering the years they had been together.

FD and Ong have a long history as a team. They started working together during their Mediacorp days in the early 2000s and moved to SPH Radio’s One FM 91.3 in 2015. They hosted The Big Show on Kiss92 later, with Angelique Teo, who joined in 2021. Their on-air tandem, with their friendly banter, became a staple for listeners.

FD had a short stint on One FM 91.3’s The Morning Drive with Lavinia Tan, airing weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. When Tan went on maternity leave, he was paired with Carrie Chong, who, he noted, fit in like “one of the boys”.

Photo: Instagram/Glenn Ong

Like coming home

Moving back to One FM felt like a homecoming for FD. He explained that the station gave him more freedom, especially compared to Kiss92, where the younger audience made him more mindful of being politically correct. While the change was daunting at first, especially working with someone new, he was surprised by how quickly things fell into place.

He admitted missing the on-air bickering with Ong, which was always in good fun. Ong often made cheeky digs about FD’s age, but FD described him as one of the best in radio.

Lifetime Achievement Award

On April 4, FD received the Lifetime Achievement Award at SPH Media’s annual awards ceremony for the English, Malay, and Tamil Media (EMTM) Group, honouring his 45-year career that began at Rediffusion in 1980. Few can say they’ve had such a privileged journey, FD said, reflecting on the people he has met and drawn inspiration from along the way.

But the accolades aren’t the finish line for him. He sees them as a reassuring pat on the back rather than a signal to stop. What keeps him going is his genuine love for radio. He’s not thinking about retirement anytime soon—unless it ever starts to feel like a chore instead of a joy.

Entire shift goes well

FD says he feels most alive behind the mic, especially when he gets messages from listeners saying a segment made them smile. With all the experience he’s accumulated, he’s now giving back by mentoring newer DJs at SPH Radio, like The Owls, the night crew on Kiss92. He offers guidance on presentation basics, staying calm on air, and good enunciation.

Nothing will kill the radio star

 He calls radio presenting an aspirational job, even if it sounds old-fashioned. There’s still something magical about being the voice that reassures people during their daily routines, he said. Despite the rise of podcasts and streaming, FD believes nothing will kill the radio star.

Beyond radio, FD owns an events company, though he’s mostly hands-off, thanks to his business partners. He’s also dialled back on event hosting to prioritise his free time.

FD married Michelle Anne Seow, a stay-at-home mum, in 1991. They have four daughters in their 30s and 40s, and are grandparents to four. His eldest grandchild recently completed National Service in Singapore, while his second daughter lives in Australia with her three kids, aged two, four, and six.

At 68, FD’s love for the mic hasn’t waned. For him, it’s not about the years spent—it’s about the joy he still finds every time the red light comes on.

