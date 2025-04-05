DJ The Flying Dutchman describes his on-air split with Glenn Ong as “a difficult separation”

He calls radio presenting an aspirational job, even if it sounds old-fashioned. There’s still something magical about being the voice that reassures people during their daily routines, he said. Despite the rise of podcasts and streaming, FD believes nothing will kill the radio star.

Beyond radio, FD owns an events company, though he’s mostly hands-off, thanks to his business partners. He’s also dialled back on event hosting to prioritise his free time.

FD married Michelle Anne Seow, a stay-at-home mum, in 1991. They have four daughters in their 30s and 40s, and are grandparents to four. His eldest grandchild recently completed National Service in Singapore, while his second daughter lives in Australia with her three kids, aged two, four, and six.

At 68, FD’s love for the mic hasn’t waned. For him, it’s not about the years spent—it’s about the joy he still finds every time the red light comes on.