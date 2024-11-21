SINGAPORE: An unhappy McDonald’s customer took to social media to air his grievance about what they felt was an “unfair trade practice” of the fast food giant.

In a recent post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page, அறிவன் அறிவன் wrote about how his ice cream order was substantially smaller than what was shown in the store’s signboard.

He claimed that in most of the McDonald’s outlets in Singapore, except for soft-serve cone orders, only about three-fourths of ice cream cups were filled.

He added that he observed this at “three or four outlets” before posting his observations.

Photos on McDonald’s menu boards, however, show chocolate and strawberry sundae orders that are piled much higher in their cups.

In the photo of an actual order that அறிவன் அறிவன் posted, which he said was from the outlet at Changi Airport T2 arrival hall, there was considerably less of the sweet treat.

He noted the “huge disparity” both in the amount of ice cream and chocolate syrup when compared to the images on the menu.

Moreover, he wrote that when he pointed the issue out to the server, she appeared not to care.

Calling the issue “clearly an unfair trade practice,” he added that the pictures advertised should show the actual amount in a serving.

Many commenters on the post agreed with him and pointed to other McDonald’s products that they feel are also not the same as what the company advertises, such as their large french fries that only fill three-quarters of the cardboard containers they’re packaged in.

One netizen wrote that the chain’s “burgers have shrunk to palm size,” the meat patty in the quarter pounder is only half as thick as it used to be, and the specialty burgers “hardly have any sauces.” However, even though people have complained about this, no change has come about.

Others suggested that அறிவன் அறிவன் could have asked the store manager to replace the sundae order as the amount of ice cream was unacceptable.

One man said that this worked for him at the outlet at Jewel Changi and added that the staff were surprised that he raised a fuss about it.

“Shrinkflation is happening everywhere,” another noted.

In the past, McDonald’s customers have complained over how little cheese there was in a Filet O Fish meal, how few fries there were in a “large” packet, and not being allowed to take sauce for McNuggets.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to the post author, as well as to McDonald’s Singapore, for further updates or comments. /TISG

