Lifestyle Food 'Where 2/3 of my cheese gone to? Or is it inflation?', Diner...

‘Where 2/3 of my cheese gone to? Or is it inflation?’, Diner asks about his S$6.50 McDonald’s meal

Photo: COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook Group
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
By Aiah Bathan

Others say they had the same experience, some suggest ordering a different meal

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post, a diner posted about his McDonald’s Filet O Fish meal. As shown in the shared photo, the mayonnaise and cheese of his order did not even cover half the food, and it had cost S$6.50. 

“Where 2/3 of my cheese gone to? Or is it inflation?”, the disappointed diner asked in his post on COMPLAINT SINGAPORE FB Group. 

Photo: COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook Group

Netizens commented on the post, sharing the same experience the same experience. Some commenters stated, “It’s been like this for decades already…”, “It has been ages like this. Half cheese for fillet o fish. Never full,” and “It has always been that way sir…enjoy ur meal.” 

See also  Man says he’ll only go to Starbucks every four months after paying $8.30 for a drink

More users suggested ordering another meal instead. “I had the same issue once. Then I found out Filet-O-Fish is only served with half cheese. Double Filet-O-Fish will be served with full cheese,” a commenter stated. 

Inflation in Singapore 

In recent local news, Singapore’s core inflation fell to 3.4% in August, marking its lowest point in more than a year. This drop from July’s 3.8% was primarily driven by reduced inflation in services, food, and retail. 

See also  Man says he’ll only go to Starbucks every four months after paying $8.30 for a drink

It is reported that while global supply chain disruptions have eased and food commodity prices remain relatively low, there are still potential risks such as shocks to global energy food prices and labour market uncertainties.

According to the statistics, the headline inflation is projected to average between 4.5% and 5.5% while core inflation is expected to range from 3.5% to 4.5% for the year 2023. 

See also  McDonald's Delivery Service Controversy: Tampines Mart Incident Sparks Public Outcry

Singaporeans expressed their concerns about the impact of rising prices, and most of them have shared their sentiments and questions about inflation on Reddit.

“I usually use McDonald’s to see what inflation is like. McChicken burger previously was $2 now it’s $2.9! almost 50% increase. filet o fish was also previously $2 now it’s 3.9,” a Reddit user exclaimed.

“Damage is done. Store owners def increase price more than inflation. When inflation comes down will price come down? Definitely not to original prices and possibly remain at the high prices of today,” another Singaporean admitted.

See also  Jamus Lim: "I understand that our salaries simply don’t go as far in the face of ever-rising prices"

These comments from Redditors provide real-world perspectives on the impact of inflation on everyday expenses in Singapore and underscore the ongoing concerns about rising prices among the public, even with the mentioned core inflation drop.

SG’s core inflation dropped to 3.4% in August

 

- Advertisement -
See also  In Parliament: Chee Hong Tat says gov’t to consider more assistance & support, especially if inflation ‘worsens further’
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
The Independent Singapore

Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore