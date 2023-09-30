‘Where 2/3 of my cheese gone to? Or is it inflation?’, Diner asks about his S$6.50 McDonald’s meal

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post, a diner posted about his McDonald’s Filet O Fish meal. As shown in the shared photo, the mayonnaise and cheese of his order did not even cover half the food, and it had cost S$6.50.

“Where 2/3 of my cheese gone to? Or is it inflation?”, the disappointed diner asked in his post on COMPLAINT SINGAPORE FB Group.

Netizens commented on the post, sharing the same experience the same experience. Some commenters stated, “It’s been like this for decades already…”, “It has been ages like this. Half cheese for fillet o fish. Never full,” and “It has always been that way sir…enjoy ur meal.”

More users suggested ordering another meal instead. “I had the same issue once. Then I found out Filet-O-Fish is only served with half cheese. Double Filet-O-Fish will be served with full cheese,” a commenter stated.

Inflation in Singapore

In recent local news, Singapore’s core inflation fell to 3.4% in August, marking its lowest point in more than a year. This drop from July’s 3.8% was primarily driven by reduced inflation in services, food, and retail.

It is reported that while global supply chain disruptions have eased and food commodity prices remain relatively low, there are still potential risks such as shocks to global energy food prices and labour market uncertainties.

According to the statistics, the headline inflation is projected to average between 4.5% and 5.5% while core inflation is expected to range from 3.5% to 4.5% for the year 2023.

Singaporeans expressed their concerns about the impact of rising prices, and most of them have shared their sentiments and questions about inflation on Reddit.

“I usually use McDonald’s to see what inflation is like. McChicken burger previously was $2 now it’s $2.9! almost 50% increase. filet o fish was also previously $2 now it’s 3.9,” a Reddit user exclaimed.

“Damage is done. Store owners def increase price more than inflation. When inflation comes down will price come down? Definitely not to original prices and possibly remain at the high prices of today,” another Singaporean admitted.

These comments from Redditors provide real-world perspectives on the impact of inflation on everyday expenses in Singapore and underscore the ongoing concerns about rising prices among the public, even with the mentioned core inflation drop.