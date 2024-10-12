CHINA: In a world where the mere mention of travelling with young children on public transport sends shivers down the spine of seasoned travellers, a video from China has emerged to challenge the status quo.

The internet is abuzz with a clip showing a father from Changchun, Jilin province, who has seemingly cracked the code to a serene journey with his eight-month-old triplets on a high-speed train.

“Hanging” triplets inside train

The video, which has gone viral, showcases the triplets “hanging” in their seats, a term that has sparked both curiosity and admiration.

These babies are not just any passengers; they are the epitome of tranquillity, sucking on their pacifiers and occasionally nibbling on their fingers, all while waiting patiently for their father to feed them.

The sight of one baby peacefully drifting off to sleep by the window has added an endearing touch to the already captivating scene.

The father, whose ingenuity has been lauded by many, explained that the “hanging” arrangement was a practical solution to make feeding easier during their journey from Changchun to Jilin.

This method, which involves using baby carriers attached to train seats, has been hailed by experienced parents as a smart way to keep infants quiet and hands-free.

The video has sparked a playful trend online, with netizens joking about “hanging tickets” and applauding the father’s creativity. It has also reignited the debate on the challenges of managing noisy children on high-speed trains, which often leads to heated discussions in China.

Recent incidents, such as a child jumping around in the business class compartment for hours while the mother was preoccupied with her phone, have highlighted the need for better management of disruptive behaviour on public transport.

Despite legal stipulations against causing disturbances, such incidents often go unpunished, frustrating fellow passengers.

Positive parenting on public transport

However, the well-behaved triplets and their attentive father have become the poster children for positive parenting on public transport. Social media is flooded with praise for the “super dad” and his serene babies.

Some have even called for greater tolerance towards infants and young children, emphasizing that crying is a normal part of being a baby and that society should be more understanding.

This viral video is not just proof of one father’s ingenuity; it’s a call to action for parents and society alike.

It challenges us to rethink how we manage young children in public spaces and to foster a more empathetic and supportive environment for families travelling with infants. The “hanging” triplets may just be the beginning of a new era in peaceful public transport journeys.