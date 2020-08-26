17-year old arrested for cheating Foodpanda out of S$14,000

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE – A 17-year old teenager has been arrested for his alleged involvement in cheating the food and beverage delivery service, Foodpanda, out of S$14,000.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) released a statement on Monday, August 24, explaining that Foodpanda sent them a report on August 21, complaining that the male teenager had been deceiving them into believing that he never got his orders due to failed deliveries by the company’s drivers and kept requesting for refunds.

The deception caused Foodpanda to refund the customer’s fraudulent claims, which reached an amount of S$14,000.

Police officers from the Jurong Police Division managed to identify the 17-year old male via investigations, which eventually led to his arrest on Monday.

The police shared, “Preliminary investigations revealed that he had made S$14,000 worth of fraudulent refund claims on his delivery orders, which included cooked food, groceries and liquor.”

The teen is set to appear in court on Tuesday, August 25, and will be charged under section 420 of the Penal Code.

If found guilty, he could face up to 10-years in jail or fined, or both.

The authorities also warned the public, saying “The Police take a serious view against any person who may be involved in fraud activities and the perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

See the Police statement here. / TISG