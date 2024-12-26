SINGAPORE: Biotech-focused sweet potato integrated industrial value chain operator Zixin Group announced it has obtained a patented chicken poultry feed formulation from the Institute of Resource Environment and Soil Fertilisation, Fujian Academy of Agricultural Sciences, on Dec 17. The formulation uses sweet potato agricultural waste from Zixin’s operations, to create a probiotic-infused poultry feed.

According to The Edge Singapore, in the fiscal year 2024 (FY2024), Zixin produced 748.8 tonnes of sweet potato peels, up 11.2% from 673.1 tonnes in 2023. Previously, the company had to pay to dispose of this waste, sending it to local refuse collection points or animal farms in Liancheng County, China.

The patented feed formulation was developed through research to improve the nutritional value of poultry feed. The process involved enhancing the probiotic-infused sweet potato feedstock, testing the feed’s nutritional content, and conducting trials on chickens to observe how different diets affect their growth and health. It also ensured the feed is safe for the chickens and that the poultry products are safe for human consumption.

Liang Chengwang, Executive Chairman and CEO of Zixin, said, “While sweet potato agricultural waste has been a traditional feedstock for poultry and farm animals, this poultry feed has the potential to increase the survival rate of chickens, eliminate residues of veterinary antibacterial drugs, and ultimately make the chicken meat safe for human consumption. We are currently waiting for the analysis report on this patented chicken poultry feed formulation, which was developed based on the recent feeding trials.”

Mr Liang added that this solution could also help other sweet potato farmers facing similar waste disposal issues and provide benefits to feed manufacturers and farm owners. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)