WP’s Labour Day Message: We continue forward together, with no one left behind

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s most prominent opposition party, the Workers’ Party (WP), issued its yearly Labour Day message at midday on Apr 30 (Thursday) titled Strengthening Social Solidarity in the Age of AI. The statement from Secretary-General Pritam Singh expressed appreciation for workers amid concerns for the future of jobs in Singapore as technology, specifically Artificial Intelligence, rapidly develops.

He pointed out the value of the contribution of every worker, from the Professionals, Managers, Executives and Technicians (PMETs) who drive Singapore’s innovation, to skilled tradespersons, care workers, and public servants.

“The progress of our nation is built on the collective effort of all workers, and we owe a profound debt of gratitude to those who continue to serve across all sectors of our society,” he wrote.

Transformation of work due to AI

The WP noted how AI is no longer a novelty but is redefining work and, moreover, will play an ever-increasing role in people’s work and everyday lives. However, the party underscored that “uniquely human capabilities—empathy, physical presence, critical thinking and creativity—are becoming more valuable than ever.”

When Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced the national Budget in February, he emphasised Singapore’s push toward AI, with a new AI Council to be set up with himself as chairman. The message from the WP referred to this, but called at the same time for more proactive policies to support all workers.

More support for new graduates

The WP has expressed much concern over the dilemma new graduates face, as some entry-level professional roles are being replaced by AI-driven solutions. This could cause young professionals to miss out on the long-term development of skills vital for them to grow as future leaders, the WP warned, which is why stronger support for them is needed “to get past the taxiway and onto the runway.”

The party called for temporary wage subsidies to encourage companies to hire graduates in apprenticeship-style roles, which would help young workers gain essential experience while reducing hiring risks for employers.

A call for redundancy insurance

As it has many times in the past, the WP again called for a redundancy insurance scheme to protect workers amid the risk of displacement in today’s global economy. This scheme should be given to workers of all income levels as it would provide protection against financial pressure.

“True security comes from a clear pathway: from redundancy to reskilling and finally to employment. We believe that retraining must be coupled with an assurance that such efforts will translate directly into new, stable jobs,” Mr Singh wrote.

The WP noted that a lack of a strong safety net for people’s basic needs would cause workers to shy from the qualities needed at this time of transformation, innovativeness and risk-taking.

The WP Chief ended the message by affirming the party’s commitment to continue to bring rational and constructive proposals in Parliament that would bring society forward.

“We envision a Singapore where every contribution is valued, and all workers are protected. #WeContinue forward—together, and with no one left behind. I wish all workers in Singapore a Happy Labour Day.” /TISG

Read also: WP MP Louis Chua: Now is the time to do more for Singapore’s fresh graduates