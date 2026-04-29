WP MP Louis Chua: Now is the time to do more for Singapore’s fresh graduates

SINGAPORE: In Parliament earlier this month, Workers’ Party Member of Parliament (WP MP) Louis Chua (Sengkang) raised questions concerning the latest graduate employment figures and asked if targeted assistance could be considered for graduates of degrees with lower full-time permanent employment levels.

He addressed the issue again in a Facebook post, asking, “How cooked are our fresh graduates?” in light of “worsening” graduate employment figures.

The latest graduate employment survey, which was released on March 5, showed that fewer Singapore university graduates found jobs within six months of finishing their exams. In 2024, 87.1% of graduates found employment within half a year. Last year, this figure went down to 83.4%. Moreover, those who found full-time permanent jobs have decreased from 79.4% to 74.4% between 2024 and 2025. The results of the survey showed a continuing decline from 2022.

“And those who applied but got NO OFFERS jumped to 8.5% in 2025 (from 5.7% in 2024, 4.1% in 2023),” wrote Mr Chua.

He also underlined that the fresh graduates from Arts, Design & Media courses “saw the most worrying decline in full-time permanent employment of 12%-pts compared to 2024, to just 50%,” which is why he called for further employment assistance to recent graduates, particularly targeted assistance for graduates of degrees with lower full-time permanent employment levels.

The MP noted that when asked in Parliament last September about the GRaduate Industry Traineeship (GRIT) Programme, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng had said that if necessary, the Government was ready to roll out further support.

“Given the current situation, I believe now is the time to do more for our fresh graduates,” the MP wrote.

In answer to Mr Chua’s questions, Education Minister Desmond Lee pointed to support for graduates through expanded career services at institutes, including more job fairs, employer connections, and personalised counselling. In addition, graduates may access national career support like coaching and job matching through Workforce Singapore, and are encouraged to stay flexible about career paths.

The Minister also pointed to traineeship programmes such as GRIT that help graduates gain work experience as well as bridge the gap to full-time employment, adding that extensions are now being planned for future cohorts.

“We will continue to watch the trends in our graduate employment outcomes closely and provide more support to our new graduates where needed. Our graduates are among the most talented and well-prepared in the world. The current market conditions are temporary, but the quality of our education and the resilience of our graduates are enduring strengths,” he added.

This is a topic that WP MPs and NCMPs have been vocal about. Last year, they raised various questions in Parliament, including whether the Graduate Industry Traineeships (GRIT) can help Singapore’s fresh graduates find jobs.

In August, NCMPS Andre Low and Eileen Chong invited new graduates to share their job search experiences, with Mr Low telling them that the struggles are “a systemic problem, and not yours to find alone.” /TISG

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