WP debuts new volunteer video with Pritam Singh encouraging Singaporeans to ‘step up’

SINGAPORE: With a General Election drawing near, Singapore’s most significant opposition party has released a new video calling for volunteers to “step up” and help out. “The Workers’ Party needs you!” the WP wrote in the caption to the clip, adding, “If you believe in a responsible alternative voice in Parliament and a better future for Singapore, join us as a volunteer with the Workers’ Party.” WP also pointed out that volunteers play important roles, from helping out with house visits to polling day duties. The party made it clear that it is not looking for volunteers with experience, but rather, those who have heart and commitment. “Step up. Make a difference. Volunteer today. Sign up at https://www.wp.sg/volunteer,” WP added. However, volunteers must be citizens of Singapore and at least 18 years old to sign up. @thehammertok

The General Election is coming soon — and the Workers’ Party needs you! If you believe in a responsible alternative voice in Parliament and a better future for Singapore, join us as a volunteer with the Workers’ Party. From house visits to polling duties, every role matters. No experience needed — just heart and commitment. Step up. Make a difference. Volunteer today. Sign up at https://www.wp.sg/volunteer

The video shows how diverse the WP’s volunteers are. Starting with 88-year-old retiree Joseph Lim, it also features some of the WP’s possible poll candidates, including finance blogger Jeraldine Pneah, former SCDF officer Abdul Muhaimin, and Senior Counsel Harpreet Singh Nehal. Mr Singh, who began volunteering for the party during the Covid pandemic, is considered to be one of the “biggest catches” of any party for this year’s election.

The other volunteers who introduced themselves in the video include the owner of a plumbing company, a woman who works in client services in the banking sector, a housewife, a freelance journalist, and a political analyst.

The clip ends with WP chief Pritam Singh, who says, “Many of us want to make a positive contribution to Singapore, a place we call home. This is your moment. Step up, join us, and let’s work together for Singapore.”

Mr Singh was found guilty in February of two counts of having lied to a parliamentary committee. Immediately after the judge’s decision was announced, the WP chief announced his intention to nevertheless contest in the upcoming GE, saying, “I’m still standing in politics, let’s see what the election holds.”

When asked by members of the media about the possibility of being asked to step down, he said, “The need of the hour is for me to step up, not step down.”

Since then, “Step up” has been adopted as a rallying cry of sorts by the WP. Additionally, the verdict appears not to have affected the public perception of Mr Singh. In fact, the opposite may have happened. His favorability rating rose by 7 percentage points to 71 per cent.

The video has received a lot of positive remarks on social media, where many netizens have voiced support for the WP.

“Well done, WP, all the best. Your team has become stronger and stronger day by day,” wrote one.

“Crucial moment, critical GE! Vote for alternative voice to uphold the rights and dignity of the local citizens,” a commenter chimed in.

A TikTok user wrote, “WP Step Up and win more GRC and SMC. We need more WP in the coming election. We need change for our children and our future.”

A resident who lives in one of the wards represented by the WP in Parliament shared, “When you wrote an email to the town council then received a reply from MP personally, at the same time telling the TC to keep him in the loop and update him, you continue to vote for them. Thanks, WP.” /TISG