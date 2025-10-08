‘Work, work, work, no food’: Maid slams employer who lives on food supplements for denying her three proper meals a day

SINGAPORE: What kind of employer lives on food supplements and expects their maid to do the same just to save a few dollars?

A domestic helper recently shared on social media that her employer doesn’t give her three proper meals a day because the employer only eats supplements to cut costs.

Posting anonymously on the Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid / Domestic Helper Facebook group on Wednesday (Oct 8), the helper ranted, “Hey, employer who cannot give at least three adequate meals… please don’t employ a helper. Your stomach and my stomach are different, you know?”

She added in frustration that if her employer is so determined to save money, they might as well skip paying her “salary and levy” too.

“And please don’t compare us to your company that doesn’t give you any incentive or bonus,” she continued. “At the moment I’m hungry… work, work, work, no food, but it’s OK… God sees us, by the way.”

Later, the helper opened up further in the comments about the hardships she faces in her daily life, explaining that she “can’t cook rice without permission, isn’t allowed to share Wi-Fi or a room,” and is often forced to survive on bread, noodles, and biscuits she buys herself—because, as she put it, she refuses to “die hungry.”

“Being a helper is tough. We have to deal with it and be strong. God never sleeps,” she added.

“Why are some employers not providing enough food?”

Out of concern for her well-being, several netizens suggested she quit and find a more suitable employer in Singapore.

One also advised her to “report this matter to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).”

Another, who identified as a fellow helper, wrote, “I wish you were my neighbour so that I could pass you some food. My problem is how to lose weight because my boss is not calculative about food, and I cannot throw away the leftovers, so I end up eating them… Stay strong, sister. Just buy some biscuits and bread and eat them when you’re hungry… feel sorry for you…”

A third said, “Lucky I have generous employers. They are vegetarian, and only eggs are allowed for cooking, but in terms of food, there is plenty. They buy snacks, juice, Coke, coffee, and biscuits for me. I can also eat whatever fruits they have in the fridge. It’s difficult to work hungry; you should talk to your employer regarding these matters.”

A fourth shared, “Why are some employers not providing enough food?? My helper is the other way round. I stocked up on all seafood, meat, chicken, veggie, and told her she can cook and eat whatever she wants: coffee, tea, snacks, anything. She only eats rice and some salads, skipping breakfast at times. I got very annoyed and told her that if she faints or becomes lethargic, it’s not because of no food. I realised the reason is that she’s too lazy to cook!! Gosh.”

Providing meals for helpers

In addition to providing adequate shelter, basic amenities, proper ventilation, and ensuring their safety and privacy, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) requires employers to provide domestic helpers with three proper meals a day.

MOM also encourages employers to be mindful of their helper’s food preferences and cultural or religious dietary restrictions.

