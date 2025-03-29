Woman shocked after unfaithful BF told her ‘cheating is normal in Singapore now’

SINGAPORE: A woman was shocked when her unfaithful boyfriend told her that ‘cheating is normal in Singapore now’.

Posting on the r/askSingapore Reddit forum on Wednesday (Apr 9), she explained that her boyfriend had “full-on cheated” on her with another girl while they were together. However, instead of feeling guilty about it or apologising, her boyfriend told her, “It’s normal in Singapore to kiss or make out with other people even if you’re in a relationship.”

Wondering if this is indeed true, she asked the online community, “Is cheating normal now? Someone, please tell me if this is real or if I’m living in a gaslighting simulation.”

“Just leave and don’t look back.”

Many Singaporean Redditors quickly went to the comments section to express their outrage and concern, telling the woman that she was being “gaslighted” by her boyfriend and urging her to walk away from what they saw as a deeply toxic relationship.

One Redditor didn’t mince words, saying, “WTF, this is next-level gaslighting, and please don’t be foolish enough to continue staying with this dude.”

Another advised her to cut her losses, writing, “Don’t waste your time. He is not serious with you. Just leave. You deserve better for yourself.”

A third added more bluntly, “Tell the guy to back off. He is gaslighting you. Just block his number and move on. Cheaters can never change. Once a cheater, always a cheater.”

A fourth wrote, “Just leave and don’t look back. If you submit to him, it’ll only reinforce his bad behaviour. He may tell you otherwise, but you’ll never know for sure. That’s the thing about trust, and that’s the thing about enabling behaviour, and if he is like that during the dating stage, when you’re married it’ll be worse. Recognise the value in yourself.”

