// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, January 23, 2026
26 C
Singapore
type here...
TikTok screengrab/ Shannen (@u4er1042)
Singapore NewsEducation
2 min.Read

Woman who failed O-Levels shared how she bounced back through grit, determination, & a lot of hard work

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: In Singapore, as in many parts of Asia, any failure related to schooling or academics can feel like the end of the world because of the deep shame it can bring. One young woman, however, is showing that it doesn’t have to be that way, and that even if someone fails initially, they can get back up and emerge stronger.

While Shannen (@u4er1042) failed her O-Levels a few years ago, she has since gotten back on track and is exactly where she wants to be: studying Nursing at Ngee Ann Polytechnic.

Her TikTok video on Jan 15, where she starts by saying, “I failed my O-Levels,” did not just go viral, but managed to get her featured on a local news site.

@u4er1042

My experience and journey after failing o levels in 2023. This is a one take wonder, so weird pauses incoming.. #olevels #retake #singapore #poly

♬ original sound – 🦨hannen – 🦨hannen

She explained that she had taken her N-Levels in 2022, going on to Secondary 5 the following year. Shannen applied and was accepted into the Early Admissions Exercise (EAE) to study nursing at Ngee Ann Polytechnic.

However, she lost her spot when she learned in 2024 that she failed in the math section of the O-Levels.

Shannen admitted that she had grown complacent after learning that she had been admitted to Ngee Ann Poly, which, as she put it, landed her back in square one with an uncertain future.

“I was so deadly afraid of people knowing that I had to retake O Levels because it felt like a shameful thing to even say… It’s something that’s not talked about enough, because we live in a society where grades matter most,” she said toward the end of the video.

However, the determined young woman decided to retake the exam that year as a private candidate. This was a challenge on two levels. First, as the retake for each subject needed to be paid for, the total cost was between S$300 and S$400.

Next, she told MustShare News that studying for the exam on her own was no walk in the park, as she had days when she felt worried and overwhelmed.

Read related: ‘I’ve never felt more alive’: 16-year-old says failing O-Levels was the best thing that ever happened

On another note, Shannen also said in her video that the number of people retaking exams came as a surprise, as she initially thought she would be alone in doing so.

While admitting that her retake exam scores weren’t stellar, receiving two Bs and two Cs was enough for her to reapply for her desired course at Ngee Ann Poly, and she got in.

“Now I’m thriving in it,” she said, adding that while she had initially been too scared to “share her progress to the world,” she has grown proud of how far she has come.

Following the popularity of her first video, she has become a source of answers for others on the platform who began DMing her with questions about retaking the O-Level exams.

@u4er1042

My experience and journey after failing o levels in 2023. This is a one take wonder, so weird pauses incoming.. #olevels #retake #singapore #poly

♬ original sound – 🦨hannen – 🦨hannen

/TISG

Read also: MOE announces changes to junior college admission criteria from 2028, students to be assessed based on 5 O-Level subjects instead of 6

See also  Sylvia Lim: Raeesah Khan ‘doubled down’ & repeated her lie on Oct 4
- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

Taxi driver jailed and banned for five years after failing to give way and injuring passenger

SINGAPORE: A taxi driver’s failure to follow road rules...
Singapore News

For his 50th birthday, Jamus Lim gets not 1 but 2 surprise parties

SINGAPORE: When Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim turned 50...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Taxi driver jailed and banned for five years after failing to give way and injuring passenger

SINGAPORE: A taxi driver’s failure to follow road rules...

For his 50th birthday, Jamus Lim gets not 1 but 2 surprise parties

SINGAPORE: When Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim turned 50...

Employee steals S$140,000 to pay for loan shark debts and luxury splurges

SINGAPORE: Money can really be blinding! There is another...

No more than 6 migrant workers to share 1 private bathroom in S’pore’s first govt-run, upgraded dormitory, with ‘higher living standards’

SINGAPORE: Singapore has officially opened its first government-built, government-managed...

Business

She walked away from a S$6k salary to protect her mental health—and it backfired

SINGAPORE: Can quitting a toxic job really buy you...

Foreign-owned retailers likely to continue entering the Singapore market, analysts say

SINGAPORE: Foreign-owned retailers are likely to continue entering the...

Netizens speculate high rent behind closure of 78-year-old Nasi Padang stall Warong Nasi Pariaman

SINGAPORE: Netizens mourning the closure of the 78-year-old Nasi...

Singapore job postings expected to continue downward trend in the near term: Indeed

SINGAPORE: Job postings in Singapore are expected to remain...

Singapore Politics

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

© The Independent Singapore

// //