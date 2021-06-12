- Advertisement -

Singapore – Amid recent incidents highlighting racial and religious insensitivity, a woman paying respect to her neighbour’s deity as she walked past their Housing and Development Board (HDB) corridor is a model example of harmony.

“Sometimes it’s not just about race, it’s about respecting other religions too,” wrote Instagram page @singapore_incidents on Thursday (Jun 10).

Attached in the post was a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage taken on May 22 of an HDB corridor.

A woman in a purple shirt was seen exiting the lift and walking towards a lady who appears to be attending to a deity at an altar along the corridor.

As the woman in a purple shirt passed by, she placed her palms together in a sign of prayer and bowed her head in respect.

She then walks quietly out of the camera frame.

The woman attending to the altar then looks behind her as if to confirm if someone had just paid their respects to the deity.

With over 31,000 views, members from the online community were touched by the woman’s simple yet heartwarming gesture.

“This is so beautiful to watch,” wrote @_zumz_.

“Finally, there is something good,” added @mylifeas_revehsha.

One @suguna_j wrote, “This happens more often than you think. During the 7th month, many folks, regardless of race, stop for a minute to pray silently at the ‘Chinese’ altars at void decks too. I’ve done so myself. It’s really just about paying respect. We’re closer in more ways than we are far apart.” /TISG

