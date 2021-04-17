Praise for student who eats lunch discreetly out of respect for Muslim friends fasting

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A student has garnered praise for his sensitivity towards his Muslim friends fasting for Ramadan by eating his lunch discreetly.

Syafiq Izwan Kassim, a teacher in Malaysia, took to Facebook on Wednesday (Apr 14) to share an experience with one of her Chinese students.

Ms Syafiq had instructed her non-Muslim students to eat their lunch at their desks as they usually did while her Muslim students observed Ramadan.

According to The Smart Local Malaysia, many schools are encouraging students to bring packed lunches and eat them at their desks to limit the spread of Covid-19.

While the other students ate their lunch like on any other day, one student caught the attention of Ms Syafiq.

She shared a photo of a student positioned close to the window, with his head lowered close to his lunchbox so he could eat quietly.

He had done so out of respect for his Muslim friends who were fasting. The photo included another student resting during lunch period.

The post on the Facebook page Oh My Media, has received over 3,000 shares, garnering more praise from the online community.

“He tried his best to eat without disturbing others’ attention,” the post noted.

“He is still a kid but can be mindful of others and be civilised. Great example showing good foundation of upbringing,” the teacher said in her post./TISG

