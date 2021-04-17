International Asia Praise for student who eats lunch discreetly out of respect for Muslim...

Praise for student who eats lunch discreetly out of respect for Muslim friends fasting

'He is still a kid but can be mindful of others and be civilised,' says his teacher

Photo: FB screengrab/Syafiq Izwan Kassim

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

InternationalAsiaHome NewsFeatured NewsMalaysia
- Advertisement -

Singapore – A student has garnered praise for his sensitivity towards his Muslim friends fasting for Ramadan by eating his lunch discreetly.

Syafiq Izwan Kassim, a teacher in Malaysia, took to Facebook on Wednesday (Apr 14) to share an experience with one of her Chinese students.

Ms Syafiq had instructed her non-Muslim students to eat their lunch at their desks as they usually did while her Muslim students observed Ramadan.

According to The Smart Local Malaysia, many schools are encouraging students to bring packed lunches and eat them at their desks to limit the spread of Covid-19.

- Advertisement -

While the other students ate their lunch like on any other day, one student caught the attention of Ms Syafiq.

She shared a photo of a student positioned close to the window, with his head lowered close to his lunchbox so he could eat quietly.

Photo: FB screengrab/Syafiq Izwan Kassim

He had done so out of respect for his Muslim friends who were fasting. The photo included another student resting during lunch period.

Photo: FB screengrab/Syafiq Izwan Kassim

The post on the Facebook page Oh My Media, has received over 3,000 shares, garnering more praise from the online community.

“He tried his best to eat without disturbing others’ attention,” the post noted.

“He is still a kid but can be mindful of others and be civilised. Great example showing good foundation of upbringing,” the teacher said in her post./TISG

Read related: Compassionate taxi driver allows passenger to break fast, turns on radio to azan

Compassionate taxi driver allows passenger to break fast, turns on radio to azan

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

No tags for this post.
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Tan Cheng Bock and Goh Chok Tong were apparently from the same CCA in RI

Singapore -- Known to have been close friends once, Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Mr Goh Chok Tong recently attended the same scouting event at Raffles Institution, indicating that they were likely from the same CCA as well. In a Facebook post...
View Post
Featured News

Crowdfunding as the new activism?

Singapore—On the heels of blogger Leong Sze Hian’s success in raising funds to pay damages to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong comes the case of activist Roy Yi Li Ngerng. Donors have been contributing generously to him, too, just as they did...
View Post
Featured News

Indranee Rajah or Lawrence Wong: Who’s up next for Finance Minister?

Singapore—With all the talk of who is next in line to lead the country in the wake of Heng Swee Keat’s announcement that he would step aside from PAP 4G leadership, one other important position is also now in play—that of...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

No tags for this post.
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent