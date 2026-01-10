Woman arrested in New Zealand after 18kg of drug found in luggage on flight transiting Singapore

NEW ZEALAND: A 33-year-old woman has been arrested in New Zealand after authorities found more than 18 kg of methamphetamine in her luggage at Auckland Airport.

The New Zealand national was detained on Sunday, Jan 4, after arriving on a flight from Singapore. According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), during checks on the passenger’s baggage, Customs officers discovered 18 vacuum-sealed packages containing a white crystalline substance.

The New Zealand Customs Service said testing later confirmed that the substance was methamphetamine, a Class A controlled drug in the country.

Drugs estimated to be worth millions

Authorities said the seized drugs may amount to up to 922,500 doses, with an estimated street value of NZ$5.53 million (S$4.07 million), CNA reported.

New Zealand media reported that the woman arrived on a Singapore Airlines flight. Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) clarified that the flight had transited through Singapore, but stressed that her journey did not originate from Singapore.

A CNB spokesperson added that it would be inappropriate to comment further as the case is being investigated by New Zealand authorities, CNA noted.

Under New Zealand law, those convicted of smuggling Class A drugs such as methamphetamine may face life imprisonment.

Netizens react on Reddit

The case sparked discussion online, with Reddit users expressing shock at the amount of drugs involved and questioning the smuggling attempt.

One commenter wrote, “Had she been caught in Singapore, they would have packed her off to heaven,” to which another replied, “Deported from Earth.”

Others questioned the logic behind the attempt. One Redditor said, “What was the plan here? NZ has some of the strictest customs regulations in the world due to biosecurity, with regular sniffer dogs at the airport, etc. Why would you simply pack it into a suitcase and think that’s good enough?”

Another speculated about the transit process, commenting, “But how was she not caught during the transit screening in SG? Or is it during the screening, our security already got suspicion then immediately contacted NZ authorities to arrest her once she touched down?”

Investigations into the case are ongoing.

