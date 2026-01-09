// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, January 9, 2026
27 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Facebook screengrab / Immigration & Checkpoints Authority
Singapore News
2 min.Read

ICA foils cigarette smuggling attempt at Woodlands Checkpoint with over 420 cartons seized, arrests Malaysian driver

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers have stopped another cigarette smuggling attempt at Woodlands Checkpoint, seizing a large stash of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden inside a car and arresting the driver involved.

The case took place just days before Christmas, underscoring the constant vigilance at Singapore’s land borders even during the year-end holiday period.

Cigarettes hidden inside car door panels

On Dec 23, 2025, ICA officers at Woodlands Checkpoint intercepted a Malaysia-registered car entering Singapore. The vehicle was directed for enhanced checks by ICA Search & Examination officers. The ICA shared this news on their Facebook page on Jan 7, 2026.

During the inspection, officers uncovered duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed within the door panels of the car. In total, ICA seized more than 420 cartons and 1,600 loose packets of cigarettes from the vehicle.

Malaysian driver arrested

The 47-year-old male Malaysian driver was arrested in connection with the case. Both the seized cigarettes and the suspect were handed over to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

See also  5 cars stuffed with cigarettes in every nook and cranny caught at Woodlands Checkpoint

ICA reiterated that it remains committed to facilitating legitimate travel and trade, while keeping Singapore’s borders safe and secure as part of its role as the country’s border guardian.

Read related: ICA foils two smuggling attempts, arrests Malaysian drivers carrying duty unpaid cigarettes

Netizens react to the bust

News of the seizure started several discussions, with some netizens commenting on both ICA’s enforcement capabilities and the risks smugglers continue to take.

One netizen sang praises for ICA’s checks, saying, “It’s good that ICA use very sophisticated equipment that can x-ray the vehicle. Out of 10, maybe 2 will be detected.” However, it must be noted that this is unverified data.

Another questioned why smugglers still try their luck despite the odds, commenting, “Funny why they still try when they know high chances they will fail.” This comment showcases people’s trust on the ICA to help halt these smugglers at the border.

See also  Intense Debate: Chee Hong Tat Counters Jamus Lim's Stance on Singapore Reserves and GST Hike

A third netizen was unimpressed by the concealment method, adding, “This is not even smuggling leh! It’s an open declaration to SG Customs. No effort to even hide the cigarettes!” This comment demonstrates the exasperation that this netizen might have felt with the whole situation, given that the smuggler was basically undermining the ICA with their operations.

A reminder of strict penalties

Duty-unpaid cigarettes have been declared illegal in Singapore. Those caught smuggling or possessing them can face hefty fines, jail time, or both. This shows that attempts to evade border controls are closely watched and rarely go unnoticed.

The ICA remains firm in its stance to guard Singapore’s borders by circumventing any attempts to smuggle these contrabands. Doing so helps safeguard the people from bigger problems down the line.

Read also: NTUC expands legal assistance panel to cover more services from Jan 2026

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Is it normal for my friends to keep ‘jokingly’ asking me to leave my money to their kids?

SINGAPORE: A Reddit user sought advice regarding a particular,...

Dating after divorce: Is it ok to just approach someone on the street if I feel interested?

SINGAPORE: It can be challenging to navigate through life...

Singapore emerges top choice as record numbers of Malaysians relinquish citizenship

SINGAPORE: Based on the records of the National Registration...

LTA to deploy shuttle trains and buses during Circle Line tunnel strengthening works

SINGAPORE: Commuters using the Circle Line (CCL) should be...

Business

Foreign worker on S$2.4k pay says he was left out of bonus while colleagues received one

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old foreign worker says he felt unfairly...

‘It was like hell’: NUS student burnt out after five internships, fears full-time work

SINGAPORE: Internships are meant to be a gentle warm-up...

‘I’m sick of work’: Singapore woman considers 9-month career break after 10 years in workforce

SINGAPORE: At some point, every working adult hits that...

Two-thirds of Gen Z plan to switch jobs but struggle to stand out in a competitive market

SINGAPORE: About two-thirds of Gen Z professionals in Singapore...

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

© The Independent Singapore

// //