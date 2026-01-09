ICA foils cigarette smuggling attempt at Woodlands Checkpoint with over 420 cartons seized, arrests Malaysian driver

SINGAPORE: Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers have stopped another cigarette smuggling attempt at Woodlands Checkpoint, seizing a large stash of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden inside a car and arresting the driver involved.

The case took place just days before Christmas, underscoring the constant vigilance at Singapore’s land borders even during the year-end holiday period.

Cigarettes hidden inside car door panels

On Dec 23, 2025, ICA officers at Woodlands Checkpoint intercepted a Malaysia-registered car entering Singapore. The vehicle was directed for enhanced checks by ICA Search & Examination officers. The ICA shared this news on their Facebook page on Jan 7, 2026.

During the inspection, officers uncovered duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed within the door panels of the car. In total, ICA seized more than 420 cartons and 1,600 loose packets of cigarettes from the vehicle.

Malaysian driver arrested

The 47-year-old male Malaysian driver was arrested in connection with the case. Both the seized cigarettes and the suspect were handed over to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

ICA reiterated that it remains committed to facilitating legitimate travel and trade, while keeping Singapore’s borders safe and secure as part of its role as the country’s border guardian.

Netizens react to the bust

News of the seizure started several discussions, with some netizens commenting on both ICA’s enforcement capabilities and the risks smugglers continue to take.

One netizen sang praises for ICA’s checks, saying, “It’s good that ICA use very sophisticated equipment that can x-ray the vehicle. Out of 10, maybe 2 will be detected.” However, it must be noted that this is unverified data.

Another questioned why smugglers still try their luck despite the odds, commenting, “Funny why they still try when they know high chances they will fail.” This comment showcases people’s trust on the ICA to help halt these smugglers at the border.

A third netizen was unimpressed by the concealment method, adding, “This is not even smuggling leh! It’s an open declaration to SG Customs. No effort to even hide the cigarettes!” This comment demonstrates the exasperation that this netizen might have felt with the whole situation, given that the smuggler was basically undermining the ICA with their operations.

A reminder of strict penalties

Duty-unpaid cigarettes have been declared illegal in Singapore. Those caught smuggling or possessing them can face hefty fines, jail time, or both. This shows that attempts to evade border controls are closely watched and rarely go unnoticed.

The ICA remains firm in its stance to guard Singapore’s borders by circumventing any attempts to smuggle these contrabands. Doing so helps safeguard the people from bigger problems down the line.

