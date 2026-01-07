ICA foils two smuggling attempts, arrests Malaysian drivers carrying duty unpaid cigarettes

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has stopped two separate attempts to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes into the country at Tuas Checkpoint, arresting two Malaysian lorry drivers in the process. The incidents happened just days apart in late November and early December 2025, and were shared by ICA in early January.

Both cases show that smugglers will continue to use commercial vehicles to sneak illegal goods across the border. However, ICA officers remain alert to such tactics and will halt any illegal operations that they detect.

Cigarettes hidden in lorry cabin raise red flags

In the first incident, which took place on Dec 1, 2025, ICA officers at Tuas Checkpoint stopped a Malaysia-registered lorry for enhanced checks.

During the inspection, ICA Search & Examination officers uncovered 150 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden inside the cabin area of the vehicle. The cigarettes were concealed in a way that suggested a deliberate attempt to avoid detection.

The 30-year-old Malaysian driver was arrested at the scene. Both the seized cigarettes and the arrested driver were then handed over to Singapore Customs for further investigation. ICA shared the details of this case in a Facebook post on Jan 5, 2026.

Just days earlier, on Nov 29, 2025, another smuggling attempt was foiled at the same checkpoint. This time, however, it involved a much larger haul.

ICA officers became suspicious after an Image Analyst spotted unusual features in the scanned image of a Malaysia-registered lorry. The vehicle was then directed for further checks, which led to the discovery of over 1,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

Unlike the first case, the goods were hidden within the side panels of the lorry. This made it harder to detect without careful scanning and inspection.

The 23-year-old Malaysian driver was arrested, and the exhibits and suspect were referred to Singapore Customs. ICA shared this case in a post dated Jan 2, 2026.

Vigilance at Singapore’s border

Duty-unpaid cigarettes are illegal in Singapore, and those caught smuggling or possessing them can face heavy fines, jail time, or both. Such activities also deprive the government of tax revenue and can fuel other illegal trade.

ICA said it remains committed to facilitating smooth trade and travel while ensuring Singapore’s borders stay safe and secure. As the country’s border guardians, officers continue to rely on technology, experience and vigilance to stop such attempts, even when smugglers try to get creative.

These two cases serve as a reminder that attempts to outsmart border controls rarely succeed, and that enforcement agencies are constantly watching.

