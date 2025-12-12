Japanese traveller who said he had ‘nothing to declare’ found with 849 heat sticks and e-vaporiser at Changi Airport Terminal 1

SINGAPORE: A Japanese traveller who claimed he had “nothing to declare” was caught attempting to bring an e-vaporiser and 849 heat sticks into Singapore, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on December 11, 2025.

The incident took place on November 30, 2025 at Changi Airport Terminal 1, when ICA Search & Examination officers directed the man for routine baggage checks. Before screening, officers asked whether he had any items to declare, but he answered with a “no.”

Anomalies that were seen during the baggage scan prompted officers to conduct a more thorough search. It was during this detailed check that they uncovered the sizeable stash of heat-not-burn tobacco sticks, also known as heat sticks, and an e-vaporiser, all of which are prohibited under Singapore’s strict anti-vaping laws.

The traveller has since been referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for further investigation.

Online reactions: Sympathy, strictness and questions about vaping laws

The case sparked a lively mix of views among netizens. One Facebook user noted how cultural context played a role, writing that “this thing is very common in Japan. Of course he will say he has nothing to declare,” suggesting the traveller may not have realised how heavily regulated such products are in Singapore.

Others took a much stricter stance, with one commenter insisting the authorities throw the book at him: “Put him on all relevant charges. Show the world our dedicated ICA officers are thorough in the performance of their duties 24/7.” This sentiment reflects the trust many Singaporeans place in ICA’s consistent vigilance.

Some questioned Singapore’s continued ban on such products altogether. One curious netizen asked, “Why is it banned in Singapore? It seems much better than regular cigarettes; eco-friendly, less smoke, no smell, and no ash. HSA should really consider reviewing this.” It echoes a long-running debate among locals who believe regulated alternatives might be safer than conventional smoking.

Still, others kept their focus on the enforcement officers. “Thank you for keeping the borders of the nation safe,” one commenter wrote, recognising the steady work of ICA teams at all checkpoints.

As the case proceeds with HSA, the incident serves as yet another reminder: Singapore’s stance on vaping remains uncompromising, and even a small slip at immigration can lead to major consequences.

