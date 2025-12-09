// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, December 9, 2025
Photo: Facebook / Immigration & Checkpoints Authority
Singapore News
1 min.Read

ICA foils attempt to smuggle over 370 cartons and 1,600 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes at Woodlands Checkpoint

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: ICA officers at Woodlands Checkpoint have once again intercepted a major smuggling attempt, this time involving more than 370 cartons and 1,600 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in a Malaysia-registered car. The case took place on Dec 1, and was shared by the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in an update on their operations.

According to ICA, the vehicle was flagged for further checks after officers received information from the Integrated Targeting Centre (ITC). When the car was inspected, officers uncovered multiple modified compartments packed with contraband cigarettes, carefully concealed in an attempt to avoid detection.

The driver, who was a 44-year-old Malaysian man, was reportedly arrested on the spot. Both the suspect and seized items were handed over to Singapore Customs for follow-up investigations.

ICA emphasised that it remains committed to keeping Singapore’s borders secure while ensuring that legitimate trade and travel continue smoothly.

IMG 1159
Photo: Facebook / Immigration & Checkpoints Authority

Why this operation matters

Smuggling cases like this are not minor infractions. They directly affect, border security, public safety, and even Singapore’s tax system. Every successful interception helps disrupt the illegal cigarette trade, which often funds deeper criminal networks that is yet to be infiltrated and dismantled. Moreover, duty-unpaid cigarettes also undermine Singapore’s strict tobacco controls, which are put in place to help protect public health and discourage smoking.

See also  Employer claims helper was denied entry back to Singapore after 7-day family trip to Taiwan

To add to that, modified-vehicle smuggling attempts pose an even higher risk because such custom compartments can compromise a vehicle’s structural integrity and endanger drivers, passengers and road users. Catching these cases through these kinds of operations also sends a strong signal for both criminals and the public: Singapore’s border checks remain thorough and intelligence-driven, even against increasingly creative smuggling tactics.

IMG 1160
Photo: Facebook / Immigration & Checkpoints Authority

Read also: First Singaporean teen sent to DRC for etomidate offences after three arrests, authorities warn of stiff penalties

