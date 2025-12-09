First Singaporean teen sent to DRC for etomidate offences after three arrests, authorities warn of stiff penalties

SINGAPORE: A 16-year-old Singaporean boy has become the first person in the country to be sent to the Drug Rehabilitation Centre (DRC) for etomidate-related offences, after being arrested three times in under two months. As reported by Channel News Asia (CNA), he was admitted to the DRC on Nov 27 for a two-month rehabilitation stint following repeated incidents involving etomidate-laced vape devices.

His case marks the first DRC admission for etomidate abuse since the drug was officially classified as a Class C controlled substance under the Misuse of Drugs Act on Sep 1.

Three arrests in quick succession

According to details released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), his run-ins with the law began shortly after the new legislation took effect. CNA reported that he was first caught on Sep 4 with a regular vape in his possession. On Oct 2, officers found him at home with vape devices that later tested positive for etomidate. This was officially recorded as his first etomidate-related offence.

Less than two weeks later, on Oct 11, he was arrested again — this time for both possession and consumption. His third offence came on Oct 23, when he was found slurring and behaving abnormally inside a private-hire vehicle, prompting yet another arrest. Authorities said the series of repeated offences showed a clear pattern of disregard for the law and justified his admission to the DRC.

Rehabilitation in DRC

MHA and HSA were quoted as saying by CNA that etomidate abusers admitted to the DRC undergo structured programmes aimed at reducing their chances of reoffending. These may include psychology-based correctional sessions, family-oriented programmes, religious counselling for those who request it, and other forms of pro-social support.

After their discharge, they continue to be monitored in the community and must undergo regular drug tests. The full duration of rehabilitation, including both the DRC stay and subsequent community supervision, lasts around 12 months.

While individual abusers undergo rehabilitation, the authorities stressed that importers, sellers and distributors of etomidate vape products will face far harsher consequences. CNA highlighted that importers may be punished with three to 20 years’ imprisonment and five to 15 strokes of the cane, while sellers and distributors may face two to 10 years’ imprisonment and two to five strokes of the cane.

The stiff penalties are reflective of Singapore’s increasingly firm stance against the rising spread of etomidate within the illegal vape market, particularly among youths.

Netizens react

Online reactions to the case have been blunt, with many netizens on Reddit showing little sympathy for the repeat offender. One commenter said, “Good. Bring the hammer down,” expressing their opinion that harsh actions are absolutely necessary to curb dangerous habits early.

Another commenter succinctly remarked, “Deserved,” pointing out that the boy had multiple chances to stop, but they continued offending anyway. A third commenter remarked, “Repeat offender? Good riddance,” suggesting that such decisive action may deter others from pushing boundaries.

Taken together with the recent case involving a foreign teen losing her long-term pass for a similar offence, this incident sends a clear message: Singapore is prepared to act swiftly and firmly as it confronts the growing threat of etomidate-laced vape products.

