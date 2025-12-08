‘Tired of life emotionally, physically and mentally’—Redditor’s raw confession sparks conversation about working life

SINGAPORE: A deeply personal post on the /askSingapore subreddit has struck a nerve with many Singaporeans, after a user opened up about feeling completely drained “emotionally, physically and mentally”.

The post, written by Redditor Dry_Luck_7455, began with a simple question: “Do you ever come to a point whereby you are very tired of life?” But what followed was a painfully honest look into decades of trauma, exhaustion and emotional isolation, one that many readers said they resonated with more than they expected.

The user later edited the post to thank the community for the overwhelming responses and then shared more about their struggles. They described being in their 40s yet still trying to cope with childhood trauma, strained family relationships, and hurtful experiences at work.

“Even after more than 10 years of counselling, I still can’t fully get over it,” they wrote. “Being abandoned, treated differently, and never protected since childhood really broke me inside… I feel like I’m just a body without a soul since my early 20s.”

They also shared how past work experiences left them deeply disillusioned, especially after witnessing colleagues backstab others, including themselves, without consequences. Over time, the hurt became resentment, leaving them fighting just to “stay sane”.

The confession resonated widely, with many users acknowledging they, too, feel stuck, tired or emotionally worn down.

A mirror many didn’t expect to see

The comment section quickly turned into a quiet, collective exhale, with people admitting feelings they’d kept buried for years. One user reflected on the grind of daily life, saying, “I question the purpose of having a job and just surviving instead of living. But I still need the job for money, obviously.”

Another shared that they had once hit a breaking point, too: “I went through this a few years back. I called a mental health hotline at work because I really couldn’t tahan my job at that point.”

For others, the exhaustion comes from comparing themselves to peers who seem to be racing ahead in life: “I’m at this point right now. Just living day to day. Watching my friends get successful and achieve their goals while I’m writing stupid reports nobody will read. Even my hobbies feel like a chore now.”

Some pointed to the relentless pace of life here as a factor: “No country is perfect. But the rush-rush-rush, high population density and small size [of Singapore] make me stressed even on days I’m doing nothing.”

And for many, the fatigue is tied to monotony: “Life has become a cycle. Every day wake up at the same time, take the bus, see the same people. Repeat.”

Not every vulnerable post gains traction online, but this one touched a collective nerve precisely because so many Singaporeans—across ages and backgrounds—saw their own struggles reflected in it.

For the original poster, the outpouring of empathy may not erase the past, but it showed one thing clearly: when someone speaks up about their pain, others are willing to walk beside them, even if only through a screen.

Read also: ‘I need to stop my father from abusing him’: Reddit post sparks outcry over caregiver burnout and hidden family violence