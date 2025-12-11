‘Send this video to the TP!’—Netizens get outraged as car narrowly misses motorcyclist while carelessly changing lanes

SINGAPORE: A heart-stopping close call along the PIE near the Anak Bukit Flyover has triggered anger online, after a rider footage captured a car abruptly cutting across lanes and almost colliding with a motorcyclist. According to the Facebook post by SGRV, the car was carrying a P-plate, which means that they are a probationary driver.

The incident occurred on December 9, 2025 at about 11:48 p.m. In the video, the P-plate driver can be seen weaving rapidly from one lane to another without checking blind spots or signalling clearly. As the car came closer, the motorcyclist travelling in the adjacent lane had barely a split second to react.

Despite the sudden manoeuvre, the rider managed to maintain calm and keep steady. This allowed them to avoid what could easily have been a catastrophic crash.

Netizens react

With the footage circulating quickly, netizens did not mince their words. One of the most common reactions was a call for accountability: “Send this video to TP and charge him for dangerous driving,” one user insisted, urging the uploader to hand the clip over to the Traffic Police.

Many viewers also applauded the motorcyclist’s composure under pressure. “Rider is really skilled. Didn’t wobble at all. Seems very experienced,” a comment noted, highlighting how quickly things could have gone wrong if the rider had been less capable.

Others pointed out the seriousness of the driver’s actions under the law, with one netizen remarking, “Skunk is under probation and drives like that? Charge him for possible contravention of Section 64 or 65 of the Road Traffic Act 1961.” The reference underscores how reckless or dangerous driving carries severe penalties in Singapore, especially for P-plate drivers who are expected to be extra cautious.

Several echoed similar sentiments: “Please send to TP. This was a very close call. Dangerous driving.” For many, the clip wasn’t merely about one irresponsible driver, but it was a reminder of how vulnerable motorcyclists are on the road.

A reminder of real-world consequences

Given how quickly a simple mistake on the expressway can escalate into tragedy, it’s imperative to remain vigilant while driving; signalling and maintaining lane discipline, especially for newer drivers still building confidence behind the wheel, could not be stressed enough.

Fortunately for this incident, the motorcyclist’s quick reflexes prevented what could have been a serious injury. But as netizens made clear, road safety should not depend on luck or skill alone; it must start with responsible behaviour from every driver on the road.

Whether this video ultimately reaches the authorities remains to be seen, but the message from the public is unmistakable: reckless manoeuvres will not be excused, and endangering others deserves consequences.

