Three PMA riders caught on camera speeding, public condemns dangerous behaviour

SINGAPORE: Three riders on Personal Mobility Aids (PMAs) suspected of being illegally modified were caught speeding along a road in Woodlands in the early hours of Sunday (7 Dec), prompting widespread public criticism over their reckless behaviour.

A video of the incident was posted on the Facebook page SGRV, showing dashcam footage of the three-wheeled mobility aids travelling at high speed along Woodlands Avenue 12 at around 1am. In the footage, the PMAs can be seen rapidly approaching a car from behind before one of the riders overtakes the vehicle on its right.

The car’s dashcam display showed a speed of about 50 kilometres per hour at the moment the PMA overtook it.

Under Land Transport Authority (LTA) regulations, mobility scooters are restricted to a maximum speed of 10 kilometres per hour and are not allowed to be used on public roads.

The poster who uploaded the video slammed the riders’ actions, warning that their behaviour put not only themselves but also other road users at risk.

“Their riding speed was comparable to that of a car, which greatly increases the risk of a serious accident. In the event of a collision, the lack of protective gear could result in serious injury to the rider. In the worst-case scenario, it could even lead to the rider’s death,” the post said.

The video drew numerous comments from netizens, many of whom condemned the riders for their irresponsibility.

Some called for stronger enforcement, while others said those who flout traffic rules should face harsher penalties.