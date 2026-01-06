‘Wish more people are like this’—Community cat finds refuge in an innovative homemade shelter on a rainy day

SINGAPORE: There is a video circulating online of a community cat taking refuge in a handmade shelter made by the members of the public. The 53-second TikTok clip was filled with heartfelt comments from netizens, recognising the innovative way people provide rest for the animal.

The video posted showed that the shelter was built from household items such as chairs to elevate a basket, an umbrella wrapped in plastic to protect the community cat named Sayang from the rain, and some milk bottles to hold everything in place. However, it was unstated where this shelter was seen.

“I love it when our Singaporean cat lovers/keepers do such innovative shelters during monsoon period,” the caption stated.

Indeed, the community cat felt the love of the public because when approached by the person filming the video, it greeted the person and allowed a gentle pet despite the rain.

Netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions about this initiative in the comments section. A comment stated that it was so soothing to see that the cat came down from the shelter, seemingly wanting to be petted.

@namienoodle I love it when our Singaporean cat lovers/keepers does such innovative shelters during monsoon period. Sayang will always be loved!! 😭 ♬ I can’t describe what I’m feeling – lyrλmbient

Another comment declared: “That’s our cutie comm cat, Sayang! He’s so well loved by our community, and he’s the sweetest boy ever❤ To those asking where this is, we’re not exposing his location for his safety, but he’s well cared (and well fed lol).”

“This is so wholesome! wish more people like this 🥹,” one more netizen claimed.

More comments remarked that cat haters will complain when they see this, and that people need to urge the government to make the Town Council allow a safe space for community cats to rest, eat, and play.

