Thursday, November 27, 2025
Cat owner
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Cat owner fined extra $50, leaves a negative review due to aggressive grooming

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

A cat owner complained that after taking her cat to a grooming service, the groomer claimed the cat was too aggressive and demanded an extra $50. Following this incident, the woman left a one-star review online, after which the groomer insulted her and publicly disclosed her personal information.

In a report to Shin Min Daily News, the woman said she had taken her cat to the pet grooming salon for a haircut. The agreed price was $88, but afterwards the groomer asked for an additional $50 because of the cat’s aggressive behaviour.

“I was very surprised because I had been a customer of this shop for several years and had brought my cat there twice before without encountering this issue,” she said.

The owner requested a video of the grooming process. After watching it, she felt her cat had not been overly aggressive. She admitted the cat was held down on the grooming table and did struggle, but she did not consider that behaviour aggressive.

Initially, the woman did not want to argue, so she transferred $153 to the salon. This amount included the original $88 for the haircut, an extra $50 for the cat’s behaviour, and an additional $15 because the cat was considered too large.

Dissatisfied with the service, the woman left a one-star review online and shared her experience to warn others. “I didn’t expect the salon owner to screenshot my review, send it back to me, and insult me with foul language, calling me selfish. It was infuriating,” she added.

The salon owner not only accused her of being selfish but also attacked her appearance. “I felt this was very impolite and unprofessional, so I called the police.”

In response, the 48-year-old owner of the pet grooming salon said, “Although she paid, she still left a bad review, which shows she didn’t accept the charges. This affected my business. I don’t think I said anything wrong in my later messages. On the contrary, her cat scratched my employee, and she was initially unwilling to pay the extra amount.”

The police confirmed they have received the report.

In a similar case, a dog owner recently expressed concern after her dog sustained a serious eye injury while staying at a pet boarding facility. The injury was so severe that the dog’s eye had to be removed.

